Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,780 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2FY22). This is an increase of 32% from ₹2,870 crore in the same period last year.

The Board has also granted its approval for the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹75,000 crore, in various tranches, on a private placement basis.

HDFC shares were up nearly 2% in noon deals at ₹2,900 apiece on NSE.

During the half-year ended September 30, 2021, individual approvals and disbursements grew by 67% and 80% respectively compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The Mumbai-based company's net interest margin for the quarter stood at 3.6%.

"The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augurs well for the housing sector," HDFC said in a filing.

