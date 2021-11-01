HDFC Q2 net profit rises 32% to 3,780 crore; stock up over 2%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) on Monday reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,780 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2FY22). This is an increase of 32% from ₹2,870 crore in the same period last year.
The Mumbai-based company's net interest income (NII) came in at ₹4,108 crore in the second quarter.
The Board has also granted its approval for the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹75,000 crore, in various tranches, on a private placement basis.
NII for the first half of the financial year stood at ₹8,255 crore compared to ₹ 7,039 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 17%.
HDFC shares were up nearly 2% in noon deals at ₹2,900 apiece on NSE.
During the half-year ended September 30, 2021, individual approvals and disbursements grew by 67% and 80% respectively compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
The company's net interest margin for the quarter stood at 3.6%.
"The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augurs well for the housing sector," HDFC said in a filing.