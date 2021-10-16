Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >HDFC Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.6% to 8,834 cr, NII up 12%

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.6% to 8,834 cr, NII up 12%

2 min read . 03:21 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

HDFC Bank's asset quality improves sequentially

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of 8,834 crore, up 18%, for the quarter ended 30 September, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of 7,513 crore in the year-ago period. 

HDFC Bank's net revenues (net interest income plus other income) increased by 14.7% to 25,085.2 crore for the September quarter from 21,868.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net Internet Income (NII) (interest earned less interest expended) by 12.1% to 17,684.4 crore in Q2FY22 from 15,776.4 crore in the year-ago period. 

"Advances grew at 15.5% reaching new heights driven through relationship management, digital offering and breadth of products. Core net interest margin was at 4.1%," said HDFC Bank in a regulatory filing.

The advances increased to 11.98 lakh crore in Q2FY22 and the same increased 4.4%, sequentially. Loan growth was supported by, "retail segment that registered 12.9% YoY growth and commercial and rural banking segment that grew 27.6% YoY during the quarter," said the bank, adding other wholesale loans grew by around 6% YoY.

Other income (non-interest revenue) at 7,400.8 crore was 29.5% of net revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and grew by 21.5% over 6,092.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 

The Mumbai-based asset quality improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at 1.35% of gross advances as on September 30, 2021 as against 1.47% as on June 30, 2021 and 1.37% as on September 30, 2020. Net non-performing assets (NPA) were at 0.40% of net advances as on September 30, 2021.

The Bank held floating provisions of Rs1,451 crore and contingent provisions of 17,756 crore as on September 30, 2021. Total provisions (comprising specific, floating, contingent and general provisions) were 163% of the gross non-performing loans as on September 30, 2021.

Shares of HDFC Bank on Thursday closed 2.86% higher at 1,685.90 apiece on BSE.

 

 

