HDFC Q3 net profit declines 65% to 2,926 cr

"The COVID-19 induced pandemic has given a strong fillip to various digitalisation initiatives offered by the Corporation. Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, the trend of digital on-boarding of customers continued. Approximately 81% of new employed borrowers opted for the digital mode. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, individual loan disbursements grew at 26% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as high-end properties," HDFC further said.

