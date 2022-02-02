HDFC Q3 net profit rises 11%, shares surge

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mortgage lender HDFC on Wednesday reported an 11% rise in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021 at ₹3,260.6 crore as compared to ₹2,925.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of HDFC were trading more than 1% higher at ₹2,610 apiece on the BSE in the afternoon deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mortgage lender HDFC on Wednesday reported an 11% rise in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021 at ₹3,260.6 crore as compared to ₹2,925.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of HDFC were trading more than 1% higher at ₹2,610 apiece on the BSE in the afternoon deals.

Its total revenue from operations rose to ₹11,783.6 crore from ₹11,707 crore year-on-year (YoY). The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 stood at ₹4,284 crore compared to ₹4,005 crore in the previous year. Its Net Interest Margin (NIM) came at 3.6%. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Its total revenue from operations rose to ₹11,783.6 crore from ₹11,707 crore year-on-year (YoY). The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 stood at ₹4,284 crore compared to ₹4,005 crore in the previous year. Its Net Interest Margin (NIM) came at 3.6%. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As at December 31, 2021, the assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹6,18,917 crore as against ₹5,52,167 crore in the previous year, and individual loans comprise 79% of the AUM. On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 16% and growth in the total AUM was 12%, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augurs well for the housing sector, it added.