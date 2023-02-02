Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Thursday reported a 13% rise in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23) at ₹3,691 crore as compared to ₹3,260 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹15,230 crore.