Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Thursday reported a 13% rise in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23) at 3,691 crore as compared to 3,260 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year (YoY) to 15,230 crore.

Shares of HDFC were trading over 2% lower at 2,605 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals. The mortgage lender's stock has risen more than 4% in a year's period.

