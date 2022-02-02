MUMBAI: Mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) on Wednesday reported an 11% year-on-year rise in its net profit to ₹3,261 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3), driven by higher core income. In the year-ago period, net profit was at Rs2,926 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 7% to ₹4,284 crore at the end of December quarter from to ₹4,004 crore a year ago.

Loan book saw a 17% year-on-year growth to ₹5.38 lakh crore, driven by lending to affordable housing and high-end properties. The housing financier sold loans worth ₹7,468 crore to HDFC Bank during the quarter.

Growth in non-individual loan book during the period was led by a pick-up in Lease Rental Discounting (LRD). The company said it has been witnessing a strong pipeline for both retail and construction finance loans in the current year.

“The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both the affordable housing segment as well as in high end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augur well for the housing sector," it said.

HDFC’s net interest margins remained stable at 3.6% at the end of December quarter.

Asset quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rising 32 basis points sequentially to 2.32% at the end of December quarter. The increase in bad loans was on account of Reserve Bank of India’s new norms that call for daily stamping of accounts to count the number of days they are overdue instead of a monthly or quarterly stamping.

Individual loan NPA stood at 1.44% as on 31 December compared to 1.31% in the previous quarter. Non-individual loan NPA stood at 5.04% at the end of December quarter compared to 4.69% in the previous quarter.

"While there has been an increase in the reported NPLs, there has been no financial impact and credit costs have reduced," the company said.

Total provisions as on 31 December stood at ₹13,195 crore, it said.

Speaking at a post earnings call, Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and chief executive officer, HDFC, said the lender has no plans to raise capital for a long time. It would instead focus on increasing leverage and return on equity in the coming years.

