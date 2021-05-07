Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited on Friday reported a 42% YoY growth in standalone net profit at ₹3,180 crore in the quarter ended March as compared to ₹2,233 crore in year ago quarter. The housing finance company had posted a net profit of ₹2,926 crore in the previous quarter.

The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 stood at ₹4,065 crore compared to ₹3,564 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 14%.

As at March 31, 2021, the lender's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹5.7 lakh crore, up 10.3% as against ₹5.16 lakh crore in the previous year. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the year ended March 31, 2021 was at 3.5%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹23 per equity share. It has also approved re-appointment of Keki Mistry as the managing director for three years.

Following the strict national lockdown imposed in March 2020 up to early June 2020, there was a substantial recovery, especially in the second half of the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company said.

However, the lender said that since April 2021 India has been witnessing an eruption of a second wave of infections, therefore, there continues to be a great deal of uncertainty on the duration and intensity of the second wave and the resultant impact it may have on the corporation and the overall economy.









