MUMBAI : Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) on Friday reported a 22% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in standalone profit for the three months through June to ₹3,669 crore on the back of firm growth in loan disbursements.

During the quarter, HDFC’s individual loan disbursements grew by 66% over the corresponding quarter last year, marking the highest-ever in the first quarter of any financial year so far. It said that demand for home loans and the pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong, with growth in home loans seen in both, the middle income segment as well as in high end properties.

Its net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,447 crore, compared to ₹4,125 crore in the previous year. In Q1 of FY23, interest rate actions had an immediate impact on borrowing costs, without a simultaneous transmission on the asset side, HDFC said. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, due to the second wave of covid-19, there was ample liquidity in the system and consequently, overnight interest swap rates fell to very low levels, thus expanding net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM).

The reported NIM during the quarter ended 30 June was 3.4%. While the spread on loans over the cost of borrowings for the quarter was at 2.25%, the spread on the individual loan book was 1.91% and that on the non-individual book was 3.45%.

According to Keki Mistry, vice chairman and chief executive of HDFC, the lender has now revised the reset period for incremental individual loans from a quarterly to a monthly cycle in order to reduce the lag in transmission.

“This should minimize the risk of transmission in the event of any future rate hikes."

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to increase the limit on external commercial borrowings (ECB) under the automatic route by Indian companies, HDFC is in the process of raising a three-year ECB for on-lending for affordable housing and to align with some of the sustainable development goals. He added that the immediate goal will be to raise $1.1 billion.

As on 30 June, HDFC’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.9%, of which tier 1 capital was 21.4% and tier 2 capital was 0.5%. As per the regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and tier 1 capital is 15% and 10%, respectively.