HDFC reports 22% growth in Q1 profit to 3,669 cr, individual loan jumps by 66%2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Net interest income stood at ₹4,447 crore, compared to ₹4,125 crore in the previous year
MUMBAI : Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) on Friday reported a 22% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in standalone profit for the three months through June to ₹3,669 crore on the back of firm growth in loan disbursements.