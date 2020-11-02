HDFC's Q2 net profit declines 28% to 2,870 cr

HDFC's Q2 net profit declines 28% to ₹2,870 cr1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 03:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Housing finance provider HDFC on Monday reported 28% decline in net profit for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 at ₹2,870 crore. It was ₹3,962 crore in the year-ago period.
The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 stood at ₹3,647 crore as compared to ₹ 3,021 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 21%.
The company said individual loans are reverting to pre-Covid levels with disbursements at 95% levels of the previous year and individual loan approvals growing 9% during the quarter.
"The overall collection efficiency for individual loans for the month of September 2020 (the first month after the moratorium) was 96.3%. The collection efficiency for non-moratorium customers stood at 99.5%," said HDFC.
The gross non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020 stood at ₹ 8,511 crore. This is equivalent to 1.81% of the loan portfolio. The non-performing loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.84% while that of the non-individual portfolio stood at 4.19%.
"The Corporation’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.7%, of which Tier I capital was 19.5% and Tier II capital was 1.2%. As per the regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and Tier I capital is 14% and 10% respectively," said HDFC.
Provisions for the quarter stood at ₹12,304 crore. The housing finance company made additional Covid-related provision of ₹1,200 crore as on 30 September.
At 3 pm on Monday, the bank's scrip on BSE was trading 6.5% higher at ₹2,050.
