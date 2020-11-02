Home >Companies >Company Results >HDFC's Q2 net profit falls 27% year-on-year to 2,870 cr; asset quality stable
HDFC’s net interest income or core income for the quarter at ₹3,647 crore was 21% higher year-on-year. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 03:26 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Asset quality was stable with absolute gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 8,511 crore from 8,631 crore in the June quarter. In percentage terms, gross NPA at 1.81% was marginally lower sequentially

MUMBAI: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday reported a 27% year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the September quarter to 2,870.12 due to lower profit on sale of investments and additional covid-related provisions. The lender had reported a 3,962 crore net profit in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to 13,017.68 crore from 12,990.29 crore a year ago.

The growth in the individual loan book, after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months, was 15%. With the unlocking of the Indian economy, traction in individual loans gained momentum with month-on-month improvements. September and October also saw the strongest recovery since the outbreak of the pandemic.

HDFC’s net interest income or core income for the quarter at 3,647 crore was 21% higher year-on-year. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.3% as on 30 September. Asset quality was stable with absolute gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 8,511 crore from 8,631 crore in the June quarter. In percentage terms, gross NPA at 1.81% was marginally lower sequentially.

Collection efficiency for individual loans for September--the first month after the moratorium--was 96.3% and that for non-moratorium customers stood at 99.5%.

Provisions for the quarter stood at 12,304 crore. The housing finance company made additional covid-related provision of 1,200 crore as on 30 September.

HDFC’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.7% of which Tier 1 capital was 19.5%.

