HDFC net profit in Q3 rises 13%, loan growth slows down

The management said it does not expect much impact on its loan growth from the recent rate hikes. “The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong. When interest rates go up, for the first 8-10 days we see slowdown in the number of applications. Once that is over, the number of applications will reverse. It is a temporary phenomenon. Because we had frequent increase in interest rate hikes, the growth was affected. Once interest rate hikes stabilise, we should see steady and rising growth," said Keki Mistry, chief executive, HDFC, in a call to analysts.