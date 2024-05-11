Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 60.4% YOY

Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 60.4% YOY

Livemint

Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2097.22% YoY & loss decreased by 60.4% YoY

Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live

Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : Heads Up Ventures announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and a notable decrease in losses compared to the previous year.

The company's revenue surged by an impressive 2097.22% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 60.4% over the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 22.5%, contributing to the overall decrease of 61.97% year-on-year.

Despite a 170.7% decrease in operating income from the previous quarter, the year-on-year comparison showed an increase of 61.2%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -0.89, marking a 60.42% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Heads Up Ventures delivered -4.88% in the last 1 week, 15.68% in the last 6 months, and -11.36% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 30.14 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 22.5 and 10 respectively.

Heads Up Ventures Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.160+0%0.01+2097.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.350.45-22.5%0.92-61.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.02-42.21%0.01+15.58%
Total Operating Expense2.160.74+192.09%5.17-58.19%
Operating Income-2-0.74-170.7%-5.16+61.2%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.96-0.72-171.01%-5.04+61.14%
Net Income-1.96-0.72-171.01%-4.95+60.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.89-0.33-169.7%-2.25+60.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.96Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.16Cr

