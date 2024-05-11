Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 60.4% YOY

Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2097.22% YoY & loss decreased by 60.4% YoY

Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : Heads Up Ventures announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and a notable decrease in losses compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue surged by an impressive 2097.22% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 60.4% over the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 22.5%, contributing to the overall decrease of 61.97% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a 170.7% decrease in operating income from the previous quarter, the year-on-year comparison showed an increase of 61.2%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0.89, marking a 60.42% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Heads Up Ventures delivered -4.88% in the last 1 week, 15.68% in the last 6 months, and -11.36% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹30.14 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹22.5 and ₹10 respectively.

Heads Up Ventures Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.16 0 +0% 0.01 +2097.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.35 0.45 -22.5% 0.92 -61.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.02 -42.21% 0.01 +15.58% Total Operating Expense 2.16 0.74 +192.09% 5.17 -58.19% Operating Income -2 -0.74 -170.7% -5.16 +61.2% Net Income Before Taxes -1.96 -0.72 -171.01% -5.04 +61.14% Net Income -1.96 -0.72 -171.01% -4.95 +60.4% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.89 -0.33 -169.7% -2.25 +60.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.96Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!