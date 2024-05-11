Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 60.4% YOY

Heads Up Ventures Q4 Results Live : Heads Up Ventures announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and a notable decrease in losses compared to the previous year.
The company's revenue surged by an impressive 2097.22% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 60.4% over the same period.
Quarter-on-quarter, the selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 22.5%, contributing to the overall decrease of 61.97% year-on-year.
Despite a 170.7% decrease in operating income from the previous quarter, the year-on-year comparison showed an increase of 61.2%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0.89, marking a 60.42% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Heads Up Ventures delivered -4.88% in the last 1 week, 15.68% in the last 6 months, and -11.36% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹30.14 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹22.5 and ₹10 respectively.
Heads Up Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.16
|0
|+0%
|0.01
|+2097.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.35
|0.45
|-22.5%
|0.92
|-61.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.02
|-42.21%
|0.01
|+15.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.16
|0.74
|+192.09%
|5.17
|-58.19%
|Operating Income
|-2
|-0.74
|-170.7%
|-5.16
|+61.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.96
|-0.72
|-171.01%
|-5.04
|+61.14%
|Net Income
|-1.96
|-0.72
|-171.01%
|-4.95
|+60.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.89
|-0.33
|-169.7%
|-2.25
|+60.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.96Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.16Cr
