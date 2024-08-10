Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 58.74% YoY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.13% and the profit increased by 58.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.37% while the profit decreased by 43.18%.

The company reported an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 10.81% quarter-on-quarter and 10.74% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing investments and cost pressures.

Despite these expenses, the operating income showed robust growth, increasing by 33.03% YoY, although it saw a decline of 11.45% on a quarterly basis.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.86, marking a significant increase of 59.26% YoY, indicative of the company’s profitability and efficient operations.

Over the last week, Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered a return of -0.58%. The stock has shown a return of -3.13% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of -2.19%.

Currently, Healthcare Global Enterprises boasts a market cap of ₹4981.69 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹401 and a 52-week low of ₹314.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 6 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Aug, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's future performance.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 524.69 493.25 +6.37% 459.71 +14.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.16 76.85 +10.81% 76.9 +10.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.01 45.98 +2.24% 41.01 +14.63% Total Operating Expense 481.68 444.68 +8.32% 427.38 +12.71% Operating Income 43.01 48.57 -11.45% 32.33 +33.03% Net Income Before Taxes 18.99 28.22 -32.71% 10.52 +80.51% Net Income 12.08 21.26 -43.18% 7.61 +58.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.86 1.28 -32.8% 0.54 +59.26%