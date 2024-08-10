Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 58.74% YoY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.13% and the profit increased by 58.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.37% while the profit decreased by 43.18%.
The company reported an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 10.81% quarter-on-quarter and 10.74% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing investments and cost pressures.
Despite these expenses, the operating income showed robust growth, increasing by 33.03% YoY, although it saw a decline of 11.45% on a quarterly basis.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.86, marking a significant increase of 59.26% YoY, indicative of the company’s profitability and efficient operations.
Over the last week, Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered a return of -0.58%. The stock has shown a return of -3.13% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of -2.19%.
Currently, Healthcare Global Enterprises boasts a market cap of ₹4981.69 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹401 and a 52-week low of ₹314.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 6 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Aug, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's future performance.
Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|524.69
|493.25
|+6.37%
|459.71
|+14.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.16
|76.85
|+10.81%
|76.9
|+10.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.01
|45.98
|+2.24%
|41.01
|+14.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|481.68
|444.68
|+8.32%
|427.38
|+12.71%
|Operating Income
|43.01
|48.57
|-11.45%
|32.33
|+33.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.99
|28.22
|-32.71%
|10.52
|+80.51%
|Net Income
|12.08
|21.26
|-43.18%
|7.61
|+58.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.86
|1.28
|-32.8%
|0.54
|+59.26%
