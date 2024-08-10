Hello User
Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 58.74% YoY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 58.74% YoY

Livemint

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.13% YoY & profit increased by 58.74% YoY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.13% and the profit increased by 58.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.37% while the profit decreased by 43.18%.

The company reported an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 10.81% quarter-on-quarter and 10.74% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing investments and cost pressures.

Despite these expenses, the operating income showed robust growth, increasing by 33.03% YoY, although it saw a decline of 11.45% on a quarterly basis.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.86, marking a significant increase of 59.26% YoY, indicative of the company’s profitability and efficient operations.

Over the last week, Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered a return of -0.58%. The stock has shown a return of -3.13% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of -2.19%.

Currently, Healthcare Global Enterprises boasts a market cap of 4981.69 Cr with a 52-week high of 401 and a 52-week low of 314.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 6 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Aug, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's future performance.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue524.69493.25+6.37%459.71+14.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.1676.85+10.81%76.9+10.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.0145.98+2.24%41.01+14.63%
Total Operating Expense481.68444.68+8.32%427.38+12.71%
Operating Income43.0148.57-11.45%32.33+33.03%
Net Income Before Taxes18.9928.22-32.71%10.52+80.51%
Net Income12.0821.26-43.18%7.61+58.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.861.28-32.8%0.54+59.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.08Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹524.69Cr

