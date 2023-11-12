Healthcare Global Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 83.88% YOY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.92% YoY & profit increased by 83.88% YoY

Healthcare Global Enterprises, a leading healthcare company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

According to the results declared on 09 Nov, 2023, the company's revenue increased by 15.92% compared to the same quarter last year.

The profit also witnessed a significant growth of 83.88% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.71% and the profit increased by 78.32%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.34% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.92% year-over-year.

On the other hand, the operating income showed a positive trend with a growth of 25.09% quarter-over-quarter and 22.29% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹0.97, representing a significant increase of 83.02% year-over-year.

Healthcare Global Enterprises has also delivered impressive returns for its investors.

In the last 1 week, the company's stock has provided a return of 0.21%.

Over the last 6 months, the stock has performed exceptionally well, delivering a return of 35.11%.

Year-to-date, the stock has generated a return of 29.8%.

The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹5195.61 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹380.35 and ₹253.15 respectively.

Analysts have also shown positive sentiment towards Healthcare Global Enterprises.

Out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for the stock was to Strong Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 485.96 459.71 +5.71% 419.21 +15.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.16 76.9 +0.34% 68.33 +12.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 43.21 41.01 +5.36% 40.83 +5.83% Total Operating Expense 445.52 427.38 +4.24% 386.14 +15.38% Operating Income 40.44 32.33 +25.09% 33.07 +22.29% Net Income Before Taxes 17.92 10.52 +70.34% 10.02 +78.84% Net Income 13.57 7.61 +78.32% 7.38 +83.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.97 0.54 +79.63% 0.53 +83.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.57Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹485.96Cr

