Healthcare Global Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 83.88% YOY

Livemint

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q2 FY24 Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises, a leading healthcare company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

According to the results declared on 09 Nov, 2023, the company's revenue increased by 15.92% compared to the same quarter last year.

The profit also witnessed a significant growth of 83.88% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.71% and the profit increased by 78.32%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.34% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.92% year-over-year.

On the other hand, the operating income showed a positive trend with a growth of 25.09% quarter-over-quarter and 22.29% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at 0.97, representing a significant increase of 83.02% year-over-year.

Healthcare Global Enterprises has also delivered impressive returns for its investors.

In the last 1 week, the company's stock has provided a return of 0.21%.

Over the last 6 months, the stock has performed exceptionally well, delivering a return of 35.11%.

Year-to-date, the stock has generated a return of 29.8%.

The company currently has a market capitalization of 5195.61 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 380.35 and 253.15 respectively.

Analysts have also shown positive sentiment towards Healthcare Global Enterprises.

Out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for the stock was to Strong Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue485.96459.71+5.71%419.21+15.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.1676.9+0.34%68.33+12.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.2141.01+5.36%40.83+5.83%
Total Operating Expense445.52427.38+4.24%386.14+15.38%
Operating Income40.4432.33+25.09%33.07+22.29%
Net Income Before Taxes17.9210.52+70.34%10.02+78.84%
Net Income13.577.61+78.32%7.38+83.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.970.54+79.63%0.53+83.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.57Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹485.96Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
