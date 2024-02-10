Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 24.4% YOY

Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.62% & the profit decreased by 24.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.5% and the profit decreased by 58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.22% q-o-q & increased by 11.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.06% q-o-q & decreased by 1.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.07% Y-o-Y.

Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered 1.51% return in the last 1 week, 11.65% return in last 6 months and 0.97% YTD return.

Currently the Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of ₹5140.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹389.35 & ₹253.15 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 468.95 485.96 -3.5% 423.91 +10.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.33 77.16 +0.22% 69.22 +11.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.16 43.21 +2.2% 40.77 +8.31% Total Operating Expense 435.41 445.52 -2.27% 389.94 +11.66% Operating Income 33.54 40.44 -17.06% 33.97 -1.27% Net Income Before Taxes 11.06 17.92 -38.28% 11.3 -2.12% Net Income 5.7 13.57 -58% 7.54 -24.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.41 0.97 -57.73% 0.54 -24.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.7Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹468.95Cr

