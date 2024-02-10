Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 24.4% YOY

Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.62% & the profit decreased by 24.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.5% and the profit decreased by 58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.22% q-o-q & increased by 11.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.06% q-o-q & decreased by 1.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.07% Y-o-Y.
Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered 1.51% return in the last 1 week, 11.65% return in last 6 months and 0.97% YTD return.
Currently the Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of ₹5140.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹389.35 & ₹253.15 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|468.95
|485.96
|-3.5%
|423.91
|+10.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.33
|77.16
|+0.22%
|69.22
|+11.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.16
|43.21
|+2.2%
|40.77
|+8.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|435.41
|445.52
|-2.27%
|389.94
|+11.66%
|Operating Income
|33.54
|40.44
|-17.06%
|33.97
|-1.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.06
|17.92
|-38.28%
|11.3
|-2.12%
|Net Income
|5.7
|13.57
|-58%
|7.54
|-24.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.41
|0.97
|-57.73%
|0.54
|-24.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹468.95Cr
