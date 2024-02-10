Hello User
Company Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 24.4% YOY

Livemint

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Increased by 10.62% YoY & Profit Decreased by 24.4% YoY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.62% & the profit decreased by 24.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.5% and the profit decreased by 58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.22% q-o-q & increased by 11.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.06% q-o-q & decreased by 1.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.07% Y-o-Y.

Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered 1.51% return in the last 1 week, 11.65% return in last 6 months and 0.97% YTD return.

Currently the Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of 5140.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 389.35 & 253.15 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue468.95485.96-3.5%423.91+10.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.3377.16+0.22%69.22+11.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.1643.21+2.2%40.77+8.31%
Total Operating Expense435.41445.52-2.27%389.94+11.66%
Operating Income33.5440.44-17.06%33.97-1.27%
Net Income Before Taxes11.0617.92-38.28%11.3-2.12%
Net Income5.713.57-58%7.54-24.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.410.97-57.73%0.54-24.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹468.95Cr

