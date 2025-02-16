Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 18.89% & the profit increased by 22.46% YoY. Profit at ₹6.98 crore and revenue at ₹557.55 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.92% while the profit decreased by 61.2%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.83% q-o-q and increased by 16.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 40.07% q-o-q and decreased by 8.05% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q3 which increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.
Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered -6.66% return in the last 1 week, 37.49% return in last 6 months and 0.06% YTD return.
Currently, the Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of ₹6823.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹567.7 & ₹314 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.
Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|557.55
|552.47
|+0.92%
|468.95
|+18.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.24
|85.27
|+5.83%
|77.33
|+16.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.52
|49.74
|+13.63%
|44.16
|+27.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|526.71
|501.01
|+5.13%
|435.41
|+20.97%
|Operating Income
|30.84
|51.46
|-40.07%
|33.54
|-8.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.3
|27.65
|-111.93%
|11.06
|-129.84%
|Net Income
|6.98
|17.99
|-61.2%
|5.7
|+22.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.49
|1.28
|-61.72%
|0.41
|+19.51%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
