Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 22.46% YOY, profit at ₹6.98 crore and revenue at ₹557.55 crore

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 18.89% & the profit increased by 22.46% YoY. Profit at ₹6.98 crore and revenue at ₹557.55 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.92% while the profit decreased by 61.2%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.83% q-o-q and increased by 16.69% Y-o-Y.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 40.07% q-o-q and decreased by 8.05% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q3 which increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.

Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered -6.66% return in the last 1 week, 37.49% return in last 6 months and 0.06% YTD return.

Currently, the Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of ₹6823.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹567.7 & ₹314 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 557.55 552.47 +0.92% 468.95 +18.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.24 85.27 +5.83% 77.33 +16.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.52 49.74 +13.63% 44.16 +27.99% Total Operating Expense 526.71 501.01 +5.13% 435.41 +20.97% Operating Income 30.84 51.46 -40.07% 33.54 -8.05% Net Income Before Taxes -3.3 27.65 -111.93% 11.06 -129.84% Net Income 6.98 17.99 -61.2% 5.7 +22.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 1.28 -61.72% 0.41 +19.51%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.