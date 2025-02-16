Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 22.46% YOY, profit at ₹6.98 crore and revenue at ₹557.55 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 18.89% & the profit increased by 22.46% YoY. Profit at 6.98 crore and revenue at 557.55 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.92% while the profit decreased by 61.2%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.83% q-o-q and increased by 16.69% Y-o-Y.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 40.07% q-o-q and decreased by 8.05% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.49 for Q3 which increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.

Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered -6.66% return in the last 1 week, 37.49% return in last 6 months and 0.06% YTD return.

Currently, the Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of 6823.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 567.7 & 314 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue557.55552.47+0.92%468.95+18.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.2485.27+5.83%77.33+16.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.5249.74+13.63%44.16+27.99%
Total Operating Expense526.71501.01+5.13%435.41+20.97%
Operating Income30.8451.46-40.07%33.54-8.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.327.65-111.93%11.06-129.84%
Net Income6.9817.99-61.2%5.7+22.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.491.28-61.72%0.41+19.51%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.98Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹557.55Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
