Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 153.73% YOY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 153.73% YOY

Livemint

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.85% YoY & profit increased by 153.73% YoY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.85% & the profit increased by 153.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit increased by 272.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.62% q-o-q & increased by 11.6% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 44.81% q-o-q & increased by 45.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.28 for Q4 which increased by 113.32% Y-o-Y. Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered -0.28% return in the last 1 week, -3.16% return in the last 6 months and -2.05% YTD return.

Currently, Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of 4986.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 401 & 306 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 01 Jun, 2024, was to Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue493.25468.95+5.18%440.98+11.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total76.8577.33-0.62%68.86+11.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.9844.16+4.12%42.2+8.95%
Total Operating Expense444.68435.41+2.13%407.59+9.1%
Operating Income48.5733.54+44.81%33.39+45.45%
Net Income Before Taxes28.2211.06+155.15%13.14+114.76%
Net Income21.265.7+272.98%8.38+153.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.280.41+212.13%0.6+113.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹493.25Cr

