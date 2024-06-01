Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 153.73% YOY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.85% & the profit increased by 153.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit increased by 272.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.62% q-o-q & increased by 11.6% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 44.81% q-o-q & increased by 45.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.28 for Q4 which increased by 113.32% Y-o-Y. Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered -0.28% return in the last 1 week, -3.16% return in the last 6 months and -2.05% YTD return.
Currently, Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of ₹4986.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹401 & ₹306 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 01 Jun, 2024, was to Buy.
Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|493.25
|468.95
|+5.18%
|440.98
|+11.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|76.85
|77.33
|-0.62%
|68.86
|+11.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.98
|44.16
|+4.12%
|42.2
|+8.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|444.68
|435.41
|+2.13%
|407.59
|+9.1%
|Operating Income
|48.57
|33.54
|+44.81%
|33.39
|+45.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.22
|11.06
|+155.15%
|13.14
|+114.76%
|Net Income
|21.26
|5.7
|+272.98%
|8.38
|+153.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.28
|0.41
|+212.13%
|0.6
|+113.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹493.25Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!