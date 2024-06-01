Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 153.73% YOY

Healthcare Global Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Healthcare Global Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.85% & the profit increased by 153.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% and the profit increased by 272.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.62% q-o-q & increased by 11.6% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 44.81% q-o-q & increased by 45.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.28 for Q4 which increased by 113.32% Y-o-Y. Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered -0.28% return in the last 1 week, -3.16% return in the last 6 months and -2.05% YTD return.

Currently, Healthcare Global Enterprises has a market cap of ₹4986.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹401 & ₹306 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 01 Jun, 2024, was to Buy.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 493.25 468.95 +5.18% 440.98 +11.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.85 77.33 -0.62% 68.86 +11.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.98 44.16 +4.12% 42.2 +8.95% Total Operating Expense 444.68 435.41 +2.13% 407.59 +9.1% Operating Income 48.57 33.54 +44.81% 33.39 +45.45% Net Income Before Taxes 28.22 11.06 +155.15% 13.14 +114.76% Net Income 21.26 5.7 +272.98% 8.38 +153.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.28 0.41 +212.13% 0.6 +113.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹493.25Cr

