HEG Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 83.44% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
HEG Q1 Results Live : HEG Q1 Results Live: HEG declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.89% and the profit decreased by 83.44% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.49%, but the profit decreased by 29.99%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.7% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a decrease of 0.87% year-over-year (YoY).

Operating income for HEG was down by 15.16% q-o-q and experienced a significant decrease of 107.81% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 5.97, which marks an 83.44% decrease YoY.

Despite the challenging quarter, HEG has delivered a -2.14% return in the last week, a 23.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 5.16% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, HEG has a market capitalization of 7745.15 crore with a 52-week high of 2743 and a 52-week low of 1461.9.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy.

HEG Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue571.46546.9+4.49%671.43-14.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.8225.26-5.7%24.03-0.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.550.44-5.83%38.34+23.89%
Total Operating Expense580.27554.55+4.64%558.6+3.88%
Operating Income-8.81-7.65-15.16%112.83-107.81%
Net Income Before Taxes23.7346.37-48.82%171.92-86.2%
Net Income23.0432.91-29.99%139.13-83.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.978.53-30.01%36.05-83.44%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
