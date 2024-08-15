HEG Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 83.44% YoY

HEG Q1 Results Live : HEG Q1 Results Live: HEG declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.89% and the profit decreased by 83.44% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.49%, but the profit decreased by 29.99%.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.7% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a decrease of 0.87% year-over-year (YoY).
Operating income for HEG was down by 15.16% q-o-q and experienced a significant decrease of 107.81% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.97, which marks an 83.44% decrease YoY.
Despite the challenging quarter, HEG has delivered a -2.14% return in the last week, a 23.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 5.16% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, HEG has a market capitalization of ₹7745.15 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2743 and a 52-week low of ₹1461.9.
As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy.
HEG Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|571.46
|546.9
|+4.49%
|671.43
|-14.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.82
|25.26
|-5.7%
|24.03
|-0.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.5
|50.44
|-5.83%
|38.34
|+23.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|580.27
|554.55
|+4.64%
|558.6
|+3.88%
|Operating Income
|-8.81
|-7.65
|-15.16%
|112.83
|-107.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.73
|46.37
|-48.82%
|171.92
|-86.2%
|Net Income
|23.04
|32.91
|-29.99%
|139.13
|-83.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.97
|8.53
|-30.01%
|36.05
|-83.44%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess