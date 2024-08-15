HEG Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 83.44% YoY

HEG Q1 Results Live : HEG Q1 Results Live: HEG declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.89% and the profit decreased by 83.44% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.49%, but the profit decreased by 29.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.7% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a decrease of 0.87% year-over-year (YoY).

Operating income for HEG was down by 15.16% q-o-q and experienced a significant decrease of 107.81% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.97, which marks an 83.44% decrease YoY.

Despite the challenging quarter, HEG has delivered a -2.14% return in the last week, a 23.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 5.16% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, HEG has a market capitalization of ₹7745.15 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2743 and a 52-week low of ₹1461.9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy.

HEG Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 571.46 546.9 +4.49% 671.43 -14.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.82 25.26 -5.7% 24.03 -0.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.5 50.44 -5.83% 38.34 +23.89% Total Operating Expense 580.27 554.55 +4.64% 558.6 +3.88% Operating Income -8.81 -7.65 -15.16% 112.83 -107.81% Net Income Before Taxes 23.73 46.37 -48.82% 171.92 -86.2% Net Income 23.04 32.91 -29.99% 139.13 -83.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.97 8.53 -30.01% 36.05 -83.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹571.46Cr

