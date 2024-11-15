HEG Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 14.27% YOY, profit at ₹82.28 crore and revenue at ₹567.6 crore

HEG Q2 Results 2024:HEG Limited announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 13, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue for the quarter stood at ₹567.6 crore, reflecting a decrease of 7.58% year-on-year.
In terms of profitability, HEG reported a net profit of ₹82.28 crore, which indicates a decline of 14.27% compared to the same period last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a slight revenue decline of 0.68%, while profit saw a significant increase of 257.12%.
The company's selling, general and administrative expenses have shown some improvement, declining by 5% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 2.12% year-on-year. This reflects HEG's efforts to manage costs amid a challenging market environment.
Notably, HEG's operating income surged by 654.71% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it still decreased by 22.88% year-on-year. This highlights the volatility in HEG's operational performance as it navigates fluctuating market conditions.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.26, marking a significant decline of 82.87% year-on-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.
In terms of stock performance, HEG has faced some headwinds with a return of -7.95% over the last week and a -13.44% return over the past six months. However, the stock has managed a positive year-to-date return of 7.48%.
As of November 15, 2024, HEG holds a market capitalization of ₹7915.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹548.6 and a low of ₹310.8. This performance indicates the stock's volatility in recent months.
Among analysts covering HEG, the sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with one analyst issuing a Buy rating and another providing a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 15, 2024, has been categorized as a Strong Buy.
HEG Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|567.6
|571.46
|-0.68%
|614.17
|-7.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.63
|23.82
|-5%
|23.12
|-2.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.94
|47.5
|+0.93%
|38.48
|+24.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|518.73
|580.27
|-10.61%
|550.8
|-5.82%
|Operating Income
|48.87
|-8.81
|+654.71%
|63.37
|-22.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|102.67
|23.73
|+332.66%
|117.68
|-12.75%
|Net Income
|82.28
|23.04
|+257.12%
|95.98
|-14.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.26
|5.97
|-28.64%
|24.87
|-82.87%
