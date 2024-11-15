Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HEG Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 14.27% YOY, profit at 82.28 crore and revenue at 567.6 crore

HEG Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 14.27% YOY, profit at ₹82.28 crore and revenue at ₹567.6 crore

Livemint

HEG Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 7.58% YoY & profit decreased by 14.27% YoY, profit at 82.28 crore and revenue at 567.6 crore

HEG Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

HEG Q2 Results 2024:HEG Limited announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 13, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue for the quarter stood at 567.6 crore, reflecting a decrease of 7.58% year-on-year.

In terms of profitability, HEG reported a net profit of 82.28 crore, which indicates a decline of 14.27% compared to the same period last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a slight revenue decline of 0.68%, while profit saw a significant increase of 257.12%.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses have shown some improvement, declining by 5% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 2.12% year-on-year. This reflects HEG's efforts to manage costs amid a challenging market environment.

Notably, HEG's operating income surged by 654.71% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it still decreased by 22.88% year-on-year. This highlights the volatility in HEG's operational performance as it navigates fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 4.26, marking a significant decline of 82.87% year-on-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of stock performance, HEG has faced some headwinds with a return of -7.95% over the last week and a -13.44% return over the past six months. However, the stock has managed a positive year-to-date return of 7.48%.

As of November 15, 2024, HEG holds a market capitalization of 7915.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 548.6 and a low of 310.8. This performance indicates the stock's volatility in recent months.

Among analysts covering HEG, the sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with one analyst issuing a Buy rating and another providing a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 15, 2024, has been categorized as a Strong Buy.

HEG Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue567.6571.46-0.68%614.17-7.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.6323.82-5%23.12-2.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.9447.5+0.93%38.48+24.58%
Total Operating Expense518.73580.27-10.61%550.8-5.82%
Operating Income48.87-8.81+654.71%63.37-22.88%
Net Income Before Taxes102.6723.73+332.66%117.68-12.75%
Net Income82.2823.04+257.12%95.98-14.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.265.97-28.64%24.87-82.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.28Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹567.6Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

