HEG Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 14.27% YOY, profit at ₹82.28 crore and revenue at ₹567.6 crore

HEG Q2 Results 2024:HEG Limited announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 13, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue for the quarter stood at ₹567.6 crore, reflecting a decrease of 7.58% year-on-year.

In terms of profitability, HEG reported a net profit of ₹82.28 crore, which indicates a decline of 14.27% compared to the same period last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a slight revenue decline of 0.68%, while profit saw a significant increase of 257.12%.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses have shown some improvement, declining by 5% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 2.12% year-on-year. This reflects HEG's efforts to manage costs amid a challenging market environment.

Notably, HEG's operating income surged by 654.71% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although it still decreased by 22.88% year-on-year. This highlights the volatility in HEG's operational performance as it navigates fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.26, marking a significant decline of 82.87% year-on-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of stock performance, HEG has faced some headwinds with a return of -7.95% over the last week and a -13.44% return over the past six months. However, the stock has managed a positive year-to-date return of 7.48%.

As of November 15, 2024, HEG holds a market capitalization of ₹7915.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹548.6 and a low of ₹310.8. This performance indicates the stock's volatility in recent months.

Among analysts covering HEG, the sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with one analyst issuing a Buy rating and another providing a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 15, 2024, has been categorized as a Strong Buy.

HEG Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 567.6 571.46 -0.68% 614.17 -7.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.63 23.82 -5% 23.12 -2.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.94 47.5 +0.93% 38.48 +24.58% Total Operating Expense 518.73 580.27 -10.61% 550.8 -5.82% Operating Income 48.87 -8.81 +654.71% 63.37 -22.88% Net Income Before Taxes 102.67 23.73 +332.66% 117.68 -12.75% Net Income 82.28 23.04 +257.12% 95.98 -14.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.26 5.97 -28.64% 24.87 -82.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.28Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹567.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar