HEG Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 67.01% YOY

HEG Q4 Results Live : HEG, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in revenue by 11.34% and a significant decline in profit by 67.01% Year-on-Year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 2.76% and the profit decreased by 24.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an increase of 10.55% quarter-on-quarter and 2.17% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income took a hit with a decrease of 119.49% quarter-on-quarter and 108.47% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹8.53, marking a significant 67% decrease year-on-year.

HEG's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -5.15% return in the last week, a strong 41.96% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 17.77% Year-to-Date return.

At present, HEG boasts a market capitalization of ₹8674.34 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2743 and ₹1113.3 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varying ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Buy rating and another analyst recommending a Strong Buy rating out of the 2 analysts as of 25 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards HEG's future prospects.

HEG Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 546.9 562.4 -2.76% 616.88 -11.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.26 22.85 +10.55% 24.72 +2.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 50.44 47.39 +6.44% 33.13 +52.23% Total Operating Expense 554.55 523.15 +6% 526.57 +5.31% Operating Income -7.65 39.25 -119.49% 90.31 -108.47% Net Income Before Taxes 46.37 59.42 -21.96% 125.2 -62.96% Net Income 32.91 43.67 -24.64% 99.77 -67.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.53 11.32 -24.65% 25.85 -67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.91Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹546.9Cr

