HEG Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 67.01% YOY

HEG Q4 Results Live : HEG, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in revenue by 11.34% and a significant decline in profit by 67.01% Year-on-Year.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 2.76% and the profit decreased by 24.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an increase of 10.55% quarter-on-quarter and 2.17% year-on-year.
Furthermore, the operating income took a hit with a decrease of 119.49% quarter-on-quarter and 108.47% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹8.53, marking a significant 67% decrease year-on-year.
HEG's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -5.15% return in the last week, a strong 41.96% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 17.77% Year-to-Date return.
At present, HEG boasts a market capitalization of ₹8674.34 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2743 and ₹1113.3 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided varying ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Buy rating and another analyst recommending a Strong Buy rating out of the 2 analysts as of 25 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards HEG's future prospects.
HEG Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|546.9
|562.4
|-2.76%
|616.88
|-11.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.26
|22.85
|+10.55%
|24.72
|+2.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|50.44
|47.39
|+6.44%
|33.13
|+52.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|554.55
|523.15
|+6%
|526.57
|+5.31%
|Operating Income
|-7.65
|39.25
|-119.49%
|90.31
|-108.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.37
|59.42
|-21.96%
|125.2
|-62.96%
|Net Income
|32.91
|43.67
|-24.64%
|99.77
|-67.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.53
|11.32
|-24.65%
|25.85
|-67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.91Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹546.9Cr
