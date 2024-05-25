Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HEG Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 67.01% YOY

HEG Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 67.01% YOY

Livemint

HEG Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.34% YoY & profit decreased by 67.01% YoY

HEG Q4 Results Live

HEG Q4 Results Live : HEG, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease in revenue by 11.34% and a significant decline in profit by 67.01% Year-on-Year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 2.76% and the profit decreased by 24.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an increase of 10.55% quarter-on-quarter and 2.17% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income took a hit with a decrease of 119.49% quarter-on-quarter and 108.47% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 8.53, marking a significant 67% decrease year-on-year.

HEG's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -5.15% return in the last week, a strong 41.96% return in the last 6 months, and a positive 17.77% Year-to-Date return.

At present, HEG boasts a market capitalization of 8674.34 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2743 and 1113.3 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varying ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Buy rating and another analyst recommending a Strong Buy rating out of the 2 analysts as of 25 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards HEG's future prospects.

HEG Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue546.9562.4-2.76%616.88-11.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.2622.85+10.55%24.72+2.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization50.4447.39+6.44%33.13+52.23%
Total Operating Expense554.55523.15+6%526.57+5.31%
Operating Income-7.6539.25-119.49%90.31-108.47%
Net Income Before Taxes46.3759.42-21.96%125.2-62.96%
Net Income32.9143.67-24.64%99.77-67.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.5311.32-24.65%25.85-67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.91Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹546.9Cr

