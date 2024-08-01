Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.74% YOY

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.65% YoY & profit decreased by 23.74% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live
Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : Heidelberg Cement India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.65% & the profit decreased by 23.74% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 17.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.13% q-o-q & decreased by 1.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.59% q-o-q & decreased by 24.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.76 for Q1 which decreased by 23.81% Y-o-Y.

Heidelberg Cement India has delivered 0.31% return in the last 1 week, -0.29% return in last 6 months and 0.5% YTD return.

Currently, Heidelberg Cement India has a market cap of 5299.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 247 & 176.15 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell.

Heidelberg Cement India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue532.19596.55-10.79%595.64-10.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total121.23136.41-11.13%123.3-1.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.1428.34-0.71%27+4.22%
Total Operating Expense482.29536-10.02%529.76-8.96%
Operating Income49.960.55-17.59%65.88-24.26%
Net Income Before Taxes53.4765.81-18.75%70.12-23.75%
Net Income39.948.16-17.15%52.32-23.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.762.13-17.37%2.31-23.81%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹39.9Cr
₹532.19Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHeidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.74% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.75
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.6 (-0.97%)

    Tata Power

    459.25
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    5.6 (1.23%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.10
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -0.75 (-0.3%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.80
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.5 (2.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PCBL

    353.20
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    28.15 (8.66%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    794.35
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    62.05 (8.47%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    831.70
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    57.65 (7.45%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    365.80
    11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    18.85 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue