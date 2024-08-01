Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.74% YOY

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : Heidelberg Cement India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.65% & the profit decreased by 23.74% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 17.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.13% q-o-q & decreased by 1.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.59% q-o-q & decreased by 24.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.76 for Q1 which decreased by 23.81% Y-o-Y.
Heidelberg Cement India has delivered 0.31% return in the last 1 week, -0.29% return in last 6 months and 0.5% YTD return.
Currently, Heidelberg Cement India has a market cap of ₹5299.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹247 & ₹176.15 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell.
Heidelberg Cement India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|532.19
|596.55
|-10.79%
|595.64
|-10.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|121.23
|136.41
|-11.13%
|123.3
|-1.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.14
|28.34
|-0.71%
|27
|+4.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|482.29
|536
|-10.02%
|529.76
|-8.96%
|Operating Income
|49.9
|60.55
|-17.59%
|65.88
|-24.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|53.47
|65.81
|-18.75%
|70.12
|-23.75%
|Net Income
|39.9
|48.16
|-17.15%
|52.32
|-23.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.76
|2.13
|-17.37%
|2.31
|-23.81%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess