Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.74% YOY

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : Heidelberg Cement India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.65% & the profit decreased by 23.74% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 17.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.13% q-o-q & decreased by 1.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.59% q-o-q & decreased by 24.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.76 for Q1 which decreased by 23.81% Y-o-Y.

Heidelberg Cement India has delivered 0.31% return in the last 1 week, -0.29% return in last 6 months and 0.5% YTD return.

Currently, Heidelberg Cement India has a market cap of ₹5299.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹247 & ₹176.15 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell.

Heidelberg Cement India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 532.19 596.55 -10.79% 595.64 -10.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 121.23 136.41 -11.13% 123.3 -1.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.14 28.34 -0.71% 27 +4.22% Total Operating Expense 482.29 536 -10.02% 529.76 -8.96% Operating Income 49.9 60.55 -17.59% 65.88 -24.26% Net Income Before Taxes 53.47 65.81 -18.75% 70.12 -23.75% Net Income 39.9 48.16 -17.15% 52.32 -23.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.76 2.13 -17.37% 2.31 -23.81%