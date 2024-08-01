Hello User
Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.74% YOY

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.74% YOY

Livemint

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.65% YoY & profit decreased by 23.74% YoY

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live

Heidelberg Cement India Q1 Results Live : Heidelberg Cement India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.65% & the profit decreased by 23.74% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 17.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.13% q-o-q & decreased by 1.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.59% q-o-q & decreased by 24.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.76 for Q1 which decreased by 23.81% Y-o-Y.

Heidelberg Cement India has delivered 0.31% return in the last 1 week, -0.29% return in last 6 months and 0.5% YTD return.

Currently, Heidelberg Cement India has a market cap of 5299.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 247 & 176.15 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell.

Heidelberg Cement India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue532.19596.55-10.79%595.64-10.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total121.23136.41-11.13%123.3-1.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.1428.34-0.71%27+4.22%
Total Operating Expense482.29536-10.02%529.76-8.96%
Operating Income49.960.55-17.59%65.88-24.26%
Net Income Before Taxes53.4765.81-18.75%70.12-23.75%
Net Income39.948.16-17.15%52.32-23.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.762.13-17.37%2.31-23.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹39.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹532.19Cr

