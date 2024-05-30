Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 37.72% YOY

Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : Heidelberg Cement India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.91% & the profit increased by 37.72% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.74% and the profit increased by 53.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.39% q-o-q & increased by 3.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 59.17% q-o-q & increased by 45.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4 which increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y.
Heidelberg Cement India has delivered 0.63% return in the last 1 week, 5.02% return in the last 6 months, and -13.64% YTD return.
Currently, Heidelberg Cement India has a market cap of ₹4553.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹247 & ₹166.7 respectively.
As of 30 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Sell.
Heidelberg Cement India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|596.55
|607.13
|-1.74%
|602.04
|-0.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|136.41
|124.7
|+9.39%
|131.51
|+3.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.34
|27.42
|+3.36%
|27.44
|+3.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|536
|569.09
|-5.81%
|560.34
|-4.34%
|Operating Income
|60.55
|38.04
|+59.17%
|41.7
|+45.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|65.81
|42.63
|+54.37%
|48.66
|+35.24%
|Net Income
|48.16
|31.47
|+53.03%
|34.97
|+37.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.13
|1.39
|+53.24%
|1.55
|+37.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹596.55Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!