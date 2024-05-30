Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 37.72% YOY

Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : Heidelberg Cement India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.91% & the profit increased by 37.72% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.74% and the profit increased by 53.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.39% q-o-q & increased by 3.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.17% q-o-q & increased by 45.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4 which increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y.

Heidelberg Cement India has delivered 0.63% return in the last 1 week, 5.02% return in the last 6 months, and -13.64% YTD return.

Currently, Heidelberg Cement India has a market cap of ₹4553.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹247 & ₹166.7 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Heidelberg Cement India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 596.55 607.13 -1.74% 602.04 -0.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 136.41 124.7 +9.39% 131.51 +3.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.34 27.42 +3.36% 27.44 +3.28% Total Operating Expense 536 569.09 -5.81% 560.34 -4.34% Operating Income 60.55 38.04 +59.17% 41.7 +45.2% Net Income Before Taxes 65.81 42.63 +54.37% 48.66 +35.24% Net Income 48.16 31.47 +53.03% 34.97 +37.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.13 1.39 +53.24% 1.55 +37.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹48.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹596.55Cr

