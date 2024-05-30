Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 37.72% YOY

Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 37.72% YOY

Livemint

Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.91% YoY & profit increased by 37.72% YoY

Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live

Heidelberg Cement India Q4 Results Live : Heidelberg Cement India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.91% & the profit increased by 37.72% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.74% and the profit increased by 53.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.39% q-o-q & increased by 3.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.17% q-o-q & increased by 45.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.13 for Q4 which increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y.

Heidelberg Cement India has delivered 0.63% return in the last 1 week, 5.02% return in the last 6 months, and -13.64% YTD return.

Currently, Heidelberg Cement India has a market cap of 4553.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 247 & 166.7 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Heidelberg Cement India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue596.55607.13-1.74%602.04-0.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total136.41124.7+9.39%131.51+3.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.3427.42+3.36%27.44+3.28%
Total Operating Expense536569.09-5.81%560.34-4.34%
Operating Income60.5538.04+59.17%41.7+45.2%
Net Income Before Taxes65.8142.63+54.37%48.66+35.24%
Net Income48.1631.47+53.03%34.97+37.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.131.39+53.24%1.55+37.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹596.55Cr

