Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 13.54% YOY

Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 21566.67% YoY & loss decreased by 13.54% YoY

Hemisphere Properties India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 21566.67% & the loss decreased by 13.54% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.29% and the loss increased by 6.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.03% q-o-q & increased by 24.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 3.38% q-o-q & decreased by 6.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 12.5% Y-o-Y.

Hemisphere Properties India has delivered 3.23% return in the last 1 week, 52.38% return in the last 6 months, and 31.77% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hemisphere Properties India has a market cap of ₹4054.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹146.4 & ₹79.9 respectively.

Hemisphere Properties India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.13 0.12 +3.29% -0 +21566.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.1 +9.03% 0.09 +24.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -16.33% 0 -16.33% Total Operating Expense 2.31 2.23 +3.37% 2.05 +12.56% Operating Income -2.18 -2.11 -3.38% -2.05 -6.26% Net Income Before Taxes -1.88 -1.77 -6.5% -2.18 +13.54% Net Income -1.88 -1.77 -6.5% -2.18 +13.54% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 -0.06 -16.67% -0.08 +12.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.88Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.13Cr

