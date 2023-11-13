Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 13.54% YOY
Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 21566.67% YoY & loss decreased by 13.54% YoY
Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 21566.67% YoY & loss decreased by 13.54% YoY
Hemisphere Properties India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 21566.67% & the loss decreased by 13.54% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.29% and the loss increased by 6.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.03% q-o-q & increased by 24.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.38% q-o-q & decreased by 6.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 12.5% Y-o-Y.
Hemisphere Properties India has delivered 3.23% return in the last 1 week, 52.38% return in the last 6 months, and 31.77% YTD return.
Currently, Hemisphere Properties India has a market cap of ₹4054.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹146.4 & ₹79.9 respectively.
Hemisphere Properties India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.13
|0.12
|+3.29%
|-0
|+21566.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.1
|+9.03%
|0.09
|+24.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-16.33%
|0
|-16.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.31
|2.23
|+3.37%
|2.05
|+12.56%
|Operating Income
|-2.18
|-2.11
|-3.38%
|-2.05
|-6.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.88
|-1.77
|-6.5%
|-2.18
|+13.54%
|Net Income
|-1.88
|-1.77
|-6.5%
|-2.18
|+13.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-16.67%
|-0.08
|+12.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.88Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.13Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.