Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 13.54% YOY

Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 13.54% YOY

Livemint

Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 21566.67% YoY & loss decreased by 13.54% YoY

Hemisphere Properties India Q2 FY24 Results

Hemisphere Properties India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 21566.67% & the loss decreased by 13.54% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.29% and the loss increased by 6.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.03% q-o-q & increased by 24.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.38% q-o-q & decreased by 6.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.07 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 12.5% Y-o-Y.

Hemisphere Properties India has delivered 3.23% return in the last 1 week, 52.38% return in the last 6 months, and 31.77% YTD return.

Currently, Hemisphere Properties India has a market cap of 4054.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 146.4 & 79.9 respectively.

Hemisphere Properties India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.130.12+3.29%-0+21566.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.1+9.03%0.09+24.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-16.33%0-16.33%
Total Operating Expense2.312.23+3.37%2.05+12.56%
Operating Income-2.18-2.11-3.38%-2.05-6.26%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.88-1.77-6.5%-2.18+13.54%
Net Income-1.88-1.77-6.5%-2.18+13.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-0.06-16.67%-0.08+12.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.88Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.13Cr

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
