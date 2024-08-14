Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.5% YoY

Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live : Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Hercules Hoists declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.09% while the profit increased by 23.5% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined significantly by 33.44% and the profit decreased by 49.9%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a downward trend, declining by 6.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.22% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in operational costs has been a contributing factor to the rise in profitability despite the dip in revenue.
Operating income presented a mixed bag, showing a massive drop of 63.6% QoQ but an encouraging increase of 27.64% YoY. This divergence highlights the challenging market conditions faced in the recent quarter compared to the same period last year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.86, reflecting a 24% increase YoY. The company’s performance in the stock market has been notable, delivering a return of 3.5% in the last week, 31.4% over the last 6 months, and a robust 65.84% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Hercules Hoists holds a market cap of ₹1864 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹656 and a 52-week low of ₹285.9. Investors have shown confidence in the company's long-term growth potential, as evidenced by its strong YTD performance.
Hercules Hoists Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38.14
|57.3
|-33.44%
|41.05
|-7.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.65
|6.04
|-6.53%
|6.09
|-7.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.19
|1.1
|+8.12%
|1.06
|+12.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|33.7
|45.09
|-25.27%
|37.57
|-10.31%
|Operating Income
|4.44
|12.21
|-63.6%
|3.48
|+27.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.13
|16.06
|-49.36%
|6.53
|+24.63%
|Net Income
|5.94
|11.85
|-49.9%
|4.81
|+23.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.86
|3.7
|-49.73%
|1.5
|+24%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess