Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.5% YoY

Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live : Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Hercules Hoists declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.09% while the profit increased by 23.5% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined significantly by 33.44% and the profit decreased by 49.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a downward trend, declining by 6.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.22% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in operational costs has been a contributing factor to the rise in profitability despite the dip in revenue.

Operating income presented a mixed bag, showing a massive drop of 63.6% QoQ but an encouraging increase of 27.64% YoY. This divergence highlights the challenging market conditions faced in the recent quarter compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.86, reflecting a 24% increase YoY. The company’s performance in the stock market has been notable, delivering a return of 3.5% in the last week, 31.4% over the last 6 months, and a robust 65.84% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hercules Hoists holds a market cap of ₹1864 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹656 and a 52-week low of ₹285.9. Investors have shown confidence in the company's long-term growth potential, as evidenced by its strong YTD performance.

Hercules Hoists Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38.14 57.3 -33.44% 41.05 -7.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.65 6.04 -6.53% 6.09 -7.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.19 1.1 +8.12% 1.06 +12.32% Total Operating Expense 33.7 45.09 -25.27% 37.57 -10.31% Operating Income 4.44 12.21 -63.6% 3.48 +27.64% Net Income Before Taxes 8.13 16.06 -49.36% 6.53 +24.63% Net Income 5.94 11.85 -49.9% 4.81 +23.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.86 3.7 -49.73% 1.5 +24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.94Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹38.14Cr

