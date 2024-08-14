Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.5% YoY

Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.5% YoY

Livemint

Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.09% YoY & profit increased by 23.5% YoY

Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live

Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live : Hercules Hoists Q1 Results Live: Hercules Hoists declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.09% while the profit increased by 23.5% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined significantly by 33.44% and the profit decreased by 49.9%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a downward trend, declining by 6.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.22% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in operational costs has been a contributing factor to the rise in profitability despite the dip in revenue.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income presented a mixed bag, showing a massive drop of 63.6% QoQ but an encouraging increase of 27.64% YoY. This divergence highlights the challenging market conditions faced in the recent quarter compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.86, reflecting a 24% increase YoY. The company’s performance in the stock market has been notable, delivering a return of 3.5% in the last week, 31.4% over the last 6 months, and a robust 65.84% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hercules Hoists holds a market cap of 1864 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 656 and a 52-week low of 285.9. Investors have shown confidence in the company's long-term growth potential, as evidenced by its strong YTD performance.

Hercules Hoists Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38.1457.3-33.44%41.05-7.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.656.04-6.53%6.09-7.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.191.1+8.12%1.06+12.32%
Total Operating Expense33.745.09-25.27%37.57-10.31%
Operating Income4.4412.21-63.6%3.48+27.64%
Net Income Before Taxes8.1316.06-49.36%6.53+24.63%
Net Income5.9411.85-49.9%4.81+23.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.863.7-49.73%1.5+24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.94Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹38.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.