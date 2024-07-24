Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 249.89% YOY

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.8% YoY & profit increased by 249.89% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live
Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.8% & the profit increased by 249.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.64% and the profit increased by 44.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.85% q-o-q & increased by 28.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.42% q-o-q & increased by 200.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.3 for Q1 which increased by 249.41% Y-o-Y.

Heritage Foods has delivered 6.2% return in the last 1 week, 84.37% return in last 6 months and 89.78% YTD return.

Currently the Heritage Foods has a market cap of 5341.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 727.35 & 209.3 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1032.67950.57+8.64%923.68+11.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.2970.46+6.85%58.55+28.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.6315.67+6.12%14.6+13.91%
Total Operating Expense955.5896+6.64%898.03+6.4%
Operating Income77.1754.57+41.42%25.66+200.8%
Net Income Before Taxes77.7854.83+41.85%23.53+230.54%
Net Income58.5640.5+44.61%16.74+249.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.34.41+42.86%1.8+249.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58.56Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1032.67Cr
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHeritage Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 249.89% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC

    502.70
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.65 (2.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    303.10
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    1.6 (0.53%)

    Tata Steel

    160.60
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.55 (0.34%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.45
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    -3 (-1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    559.60
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    41.35 (7.98%)

    Quess Corp

    696.00
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    50.45 (7.82%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    595.25
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.4 (7.67%)

    Avanti Feeds

    683.55
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    38.55 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue