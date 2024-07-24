Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 249.89% YOY

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.8% YoY & profit increased by 249.89% YoY

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.8% & the profit increased by 249.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.64% and the profit increased by 44.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.85% q-o-q & increased by 28.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.3 for Q1 which increased by 249.41% Y-o-Y.

Heritage Foods has delivered 6.2% return in the last 1 week, 84.37% return in last 6 months and 89.78% YTD return.

Currently the Heritage Foods has a market cap of ₹5341.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹727.35 & ₹209.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1032.67 950.57 +8.64% 923.68 +11.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 75.29 70.46 +6.85% 58.55 +28.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.63 15.67 +6.12% 14.6 +13.91% Total Operating Expense 955.5 896 +6.64% 898.03 +6.4% Operating Income 77.17 54.57 +41.42% 25.66 +200.8% Net Income Before Taxes 77.78 54.83 +41.85% 23.53 +230.54% Net Income 58.56 40.5 +44.61% 16.74 +249.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.3 4.41 +42.86% 1.8 +249.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.56Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1032.67Cr

