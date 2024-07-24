Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 249.89% YOY

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 249.89% YOY

Livemint

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.8% YoY & profit increased by 249.89% YoY

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.8% & the profit increased by 249.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.64% and the profit increased by 44.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.85% q-o-q & increased by 28.58% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 41.42% q-o-q & increased by 200.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.3 for Q1 which increased by 249.41% Y-o-Y.

Heritage Foods has delivered 6.2% return in the last 1 week, 84.37% return in last 6 months and 89.78% YTD return.

Currently the Heritage Foods has a market cap of 5341.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 727.35 & 209.3 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1032.67950.57+8.64%923.68+11.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.2970.46+6.85%58.55+28.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.6315.67+6.12%14.6+13.91%
Total Operating Expense955.5896+6.64%898.03+6.4%
Operating Income77.1754.57+41.42%25.66+200.8%
Net Income Before Taxes77.7854.83+41.85%23.53+230.54%
Net Income58.5640.5+44.61%16.74+249.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.34.41+42.86%1.8+249.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.56Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1032.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.