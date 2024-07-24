Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 249.89% YOY

Heritage Foods Q1 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.8% & the profit increased by 249.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.64% and the profit increased by 44.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.85% q-o-q & increased by 28.58% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 41.42% q-o-q & increased by 200.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.3 for Q1 which increased by 249.41% Y-o-Y.
Heritage Foods has delivered 6.2% return in the last 1 week, 84.37% return in last 6 months and 89.78% YTD return.
Currently the Heritage Foods has a market cap of ₹5341.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹727.35 & ₹209.3 respectively.
As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Heritage Foods Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1032.67
|950.57
|+8.64%
|923.68
|+11.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|75.29
|70.46
|+6.85%
|58.55
|+28.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.63
|15.67
|+6.12%
|14.6
|+13.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|955.5
|896
|+6.64%
|898.03
|+6.4%
|Operating Income
|77.17
|54.57
|+41.42%
|25.66
|+200.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|77.78
|54.83
|+41.85%
|23.53
|+230.54%
|Net Income
|58.56
|40.5
|+44.61%
|16.74
|+249.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.3
|4.41
|+42.86%
|1.8
|+249.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.56Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1032.67Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar