Heritage Foods Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.84% YOY
Heritage Foods declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 40.23% & the profit decreased by 14.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.94% and the profit increased by 33.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.13% q-o-q & decreased by 40.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.96% q-o-q & decreased by 12.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.42 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 15.9% Y-o-Y.
Heritage Foods has delivered 6.32% return in the last 1 week, 50.37% return in last 6 months and 38.34% YTD return.
Currently the Heritage Foods has a market cap of ₹2335.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹287.35 & ₹135.15 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Heritage Foods Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|978.55
|923.68
|+5.94%
|1637.07
|-40.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|62.14
|58.55
|+6.13%
|104.01
|-40.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.03
|14.6
|+2.97%
|27.27
|-44.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|946.49
|898.03
|+5.4%
|1600.57
|-40.87%
|Operating Income
|32.06
|25.66
|+24.96%
|36.5
|-12.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.68
|23.53
|+30.38%
|36.9
|-16.86%
|Net Income
|22.41
|16.74
|+33.91%
|26.32
|-14.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.42
|1.8
|+34.22%
|2.88
|-15.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.41Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹978.55Cr
