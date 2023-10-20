Heritage Foods Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Heritage Foods declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 40.23% & the profit decreased by 14.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.94% and the profit increased by 33.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.13% q-o-q & decreased by 40.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.96% q-o-q & decreased by 12.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.42 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 15.9% Y-o-Y.

Heritage Foods has delivered 6.32% return in the last 1 week, 50.37% return in last 6 months and 38.34% YTD return.

Currently the Heritage Foods has a market cap of ₹2335.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹287.35 & ₹135.15 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Heritage Foods Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 978.55 923.68 +5.94% 1637.07 -40.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 62.14 58.55 +6.13% 104.01 -40.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.03 14.6 +2.97% 27.27 -44.88% Total Operating Expense 946.49 898.03 +5.4% 1600.57 -40.87% Operating Income 32.06 25.66 +24.96% 36.5 -12.16% Net Income Before Taxes 30.68 23.53 +30.38% 36.9 -16.86% Net Income 22.41 16.74 +33.91% 26.32 -14.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.42 1.8 +34.22% 2.88 -15.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.41Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹978.55Cr

