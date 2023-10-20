Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Heritage Foods Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Heritage Foods Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Livemint

Heritage Foods Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 40.23% YoY & profit decreased by 14.84% YoY

Heritage Foods Q2 FY24 Results

Heritage Foods declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 40.23% & the profit decreased by 14.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.94% and the profit increased by 33.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.13% q-o-q & decreased by 40.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.96% q-o-q & decreased by 12.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.42 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 15.9% Y-o-Y.

Heritage Foods has delivered 6.32% return in the last 1 week, 50.37% return in last 6 months and 38.34% YTD return.

Currently the Heritage Foods has a market cap of 2335.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 287.35 & 135.15 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue978.55923.68+5.94%1637.07-40.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total62.1458.55+6.13%104.01-40.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.0314.6+2.97%27.27-44.88%
Total Operating Expense946.49898.03+5.4%1600.57-40.87%
Operating Income32.0625.66+24.96%36.5-12.16%
Net Income Before Taxes30.6823.53+30.38%36.9-16.86%
Net Income22.4116.74+33.91%26.32-14.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.421.8+34.22%2.88-15.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.41Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹978.55Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
