Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.96% YOY

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing remarkable growth in profitability despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 4.19% year-over-year, while profits surged by an impressive 116.96%.
However, compared to Q1 of this year, the revenue dipped by 1.27%, and the profit experienced a decline of 16.96%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges faced by the company in the short term, even as it enjoys robust annual growth.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 25.76% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.
Operating income also faced challenges, down 14.62% from the previous quarter, but saw a substantial year-over-year increase of 105.52%, reflecting the resilience of Heritage Foods in the competitive market.
Earnings per share for Q2 reached ₹5.24, marking a 116.53% increase year-over-year, a strong indicator of the company's profitability and operational efficiency.
Despite a recent downturn, with a -6.78% return in the last week, Heritage Foods has shown impressive performance over the longer term, boasting a 78.78% return over the last six months and a staggering 96.11% year-to-date return.
Currently, Heritage Foods has a market capitalization of ₹5519.51 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹727.35 and a low of ₹209.3.
As of October 24, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Buy' rating while the other has recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation suggests a strong confidence in Heritage Foods' future performance.
Heritage Foods Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1019.52
|1032.67
|-1.27%
|978.55
|+4.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|78.15
|75.29
|+3.8%
|62.14
|+25.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.35
|16.63
|+4.34%
|15.03
|+15.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|953.63
|955.5
|-0.2%
|946.49
|+0.75%
|Operating Income
|65.89
|77.17
|-14.62%
|32.06
|+105.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|67.47
|77.78
|-13.25%
|30.68
|+119.94%
|Net Income
|48.63
|58.56
|-16.96%
|22.41
|+116.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.24
|6.3
|-16.83%
|2.42
|+116.53%
