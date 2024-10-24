Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.96% YOY

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.19% YoY & profit increased by 116.96% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live
Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing remarkable growth in profitability despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 4.19% year-over-year, while profits surged by an impressive 116.96%.

However, compared to Q1 of this year, the revenue dipped by 1.27%, and the profit experienced a decline of 16.96%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges faced by the company in the short term, even as it enjoys robust annual growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 25.76% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income also faced challenges, down 14.62% from the previous quarter, but saw a substantial year-over-year increase of 105.52%, reflecting the resilience of Heritage Foods in the competitive market.

Earnings per share for Q2 reached 5.24, marking a 116.53% increase year-over-year, a strong indicator of the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Despite a recent downturn, with a -6.78% return in the last week, Heritage Foods has shown impressive performance over the longer term, boasting a 78.78% return over the last six months and a staggering 96.11% year-to-date return.

Currently, Heritage Foods has a market capitalization of 5519.51 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 727.35 and a low of 209.3.

As of October 24, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Buy' rating while the other has recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation suggests a strong confidence in Heritage Foods' future performance.

Heritage Foods Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1019.521032.67-1.27%978.55+4.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total78.1575.29+3.8%62.14+25.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.3516.63+4.34%15.03+15.42%
Total Operating Expense953.63955.5-0.2%946.49+0.75%
Operating Income65.8977.17-14.62%32.06+105.52%
Net Income Before Taxes67.4777.78-13.25%30.68+119.94%
Net Income48.6358.56-16.96%22.41+116.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.246.3-16.83%2.42+116.53%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹48.63Cr
₹1019.52Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHeritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.96% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.55 (1.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.05
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.4 (-3.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.