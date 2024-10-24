Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.96% YOY

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing remarkable growth in profitability despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 4.19% year-over-year, while profits surged by an impressive 116.96%.

However, compared to Q1 of this year, the revenue dipped by 1.27%, and the profit experienced a decline of 16.96%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges faced by the company in the short term, even as it enjoys robust annual growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 25.76% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income also faced challenges, down 14.62% from the previous quarter, but saw a substantial year-over-year increase of 105.52%, reflecting the resilience of Heritage Foods in the competitive market.

Earnings per share for Q2 reached ₹5.24, marking a 116.53% increase year-over-year, a strong indicator of the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Despite a recent downturn, with a -6.78% return in the last week, Heritage Foods has shown impressive performance over the longer term, boasting a 78.78% return over the last six months and a staggering 96.11% year-to-date return.

Currently, Heritage Foods has a market capitalization of ₹5519.51 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹727.35 and a low of ₹209.3.

As of October 24, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Buy' rating while the other has recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation suggests a strong confidence in Heritage Foods' future performance.

Heritage Foods Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1019.52 1032.67 -1.27% 978.55 +4.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 78.15 75.29 +3.8% 62.14 +25.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.35 16.63 +4.34% 15.03 +15.42% Total Operating Expense 953.63 955.5 -0.2% 946.49 +0.75% Operating Income 65.89 77.17 -14.62% 32.06 +105.52% Net Income Before Taxes 67.47 77.78 -13.25% 30.68 +119.94% Net Income 48.63 58.56 -16.96% 22.41 +116.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.24 6.3 -16.83% 2.42 +116.53%