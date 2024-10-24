Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.96% YOY

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 116.96% YOY

Livemint

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.19% YoY & profit increased by 116.96% YoY.

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live

Heritage Foods Q2 Results Live : Heritage Foods declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing remarkable growth in profitability despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 4.19% year-over-year, while profits surged by an impressive 116.96%.

However, compared to Q1 of this year, the revenue dipped by 1.27%, and the profit experienced a decline of 16.96%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges faced by the company in the short term, even as it enjoys robust annual growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 25.76% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income also faced challenges, down 14.62% from the previous quarter, but saw a substantial year-over-year increase of 105.52%, reflecting the resilience of Heritage Foods in the competitive market.

Earnings per share for Q2 reached 5.24, marking a 116.53% increase year-over-year, a strong indicator of the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Despite a recent downturn, with a -6.78% return in the last week, Heritage Foods has shown impressive performance over the longer term, boasting a 78.78% return over the last six months and a staggering 96.11% year-to-date return.

Currently, Heritage Foods has a market capitalization of 5519.51 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 727.35 and a low of 209.3.

As of October 24, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Buy' rating while the other has recommended a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation suggests a strong confidence in Heritage Foods' future performance.

Heritage Foods Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1019.521032.67-1.27%978.55+4.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total78.1575.29+3.8%62.14+25.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.3516.63+4.34%15.03+15.42%
Total Operating Expense953.63955.5-0.2%946.49+0.75%
Operating Income65.8977.17-14.62%32.06+105.52%
Net Income Before Taxes67.4777.78-13.25%30.68+119.94%
Net Income48.6358.56-16.96%22.41+116.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.246.3-16.83%2.42+116.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.63Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1019.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.