Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96% YoY

Heritage Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.74% & the profit increased by 96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.83% and the profit increased by 20.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.85% q-o-q & increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.66% q-o-q & increased by 98.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 93.2% Y-o-Y.

Heritage Foods has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, 37.08% return in the last 6 months, and 11.52% YTD return.

Currently, Heritage Foods has a market cap of ₹3138.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹342.7 & ₹135.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 941.1 978.55 -3.83% 785.99 +19.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.4 62.14 +6.85% 56.13 +18.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.52 15.03 +3.27% 14.25 +8.9% Total Operating Expense 904.66 946.49 -4.42% 767.66 +17.85% Operating Income 36.44 32.06 +13.66% 18.33 +98.83% Net Income Before Taxes 36.05 30.68 +17.51% 19.02 +89.58% Net Income 26.9 22.41 +20.02% 13.72 +96% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.9 2.42 +19.83% 1.5 +93.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹941.1Cr

