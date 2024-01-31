Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96% YoY

Heritage Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.74% & the profit increased by 96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.83% and the profit increased by 20.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.85% q-o-q & increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.66% q-o-q & increased by 98.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 93.2% Y-o-Y.
Heritage Foods has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, 37.08% return in the last 6 months, and 11.52% YTD return.
Currently, Heritage Foods has a market cap of ₹3138.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹342.7 & ₹135.15 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Heritage Foods Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|941.1
|978.55
|-3.83%
|785.99
|+19.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.4
|62.14
|+6.85%
|56.13
|+18.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.52
|15.03
|+3.27%
|14.25
|+8.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|904.66
|946.49
|-4.42%
|767.66
|+17.85%
|Operating Income
|36.44
|32.06
|+13.66%
|18.33
|+98.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.05
|30.68
|+17.51%
|19.02
|+89.58%
|Net Income
|26.9
|22.41
|+20.02%
|13.72
|+96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.9
|2.42
|+19.83%
|1.5
|+93.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹26.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹941.1Cr
