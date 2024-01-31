Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96% YoY

Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96% YoY

Livemint

Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 19.74% YoY & Profit Increased by 96% YoY

Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live

Heritage Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.74% & the profit increased by 96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.83% and the profit increased by 20.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.85% q-o-q & increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.66% q-o-q & increased by 98.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 93.2% Y-o-Y.

Heritage Foods has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, 37.08% return in the last 6 months, and 11.52% YTD return.

Currently, Heritage Foods has a market cap of 3138.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 342.7 & 135.15 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue941.1978.55-3.83%785.99+19.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.462.14+6.85%56.13+18.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.5215.03+3.27%14.25+8.9%
Total Operating Expense904.66946.49-4.42%767.66+17.85%
Operating Income36.4432.06+13.66%18.33+98.83%
Net Income Before Taxes36.0530.68+17.51%19.02+89.58%
Net Income26.922.41+20.02%13.72+96%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.92.42+19.83%1.5+93.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹941.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.