Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 60.04% YOY, profit at ₹43.05 crore and revenue at ₹1033.94 crore

Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025:Heritage Foods declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in their financial performance. The topline increased by 9.87% year-on-year, with a profit surge of 60.04% year-on-year, bringing the profit to ₹43.05 crore and revenue to ₹1033.94 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.41%, while profits experienced a decline of 11.47%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.15% quarter-on-quarter, marking a substantial increase of 19.05% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter fell by 14.57% quarter-on-quarter but saw a remarkable increase of 54.47% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹4.64 for Q3, reflecting a 60% increase year-on-year.
Heritage Foods has delivered a 4.45% return in the past week, while experiencing a -25.44% return over the last six months and a -7.01% return year-to-date.
Currently, the Heritage Foods has a market capitalization of ₹4181.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹727.35 and a low of ₹296.4.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Buy rating while another has issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.
Heritage Foods Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1033.94
|1019.52
|+1.41%
|941.1
|+9.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.05
|78.15
|+1.15%
|66.4
|+19.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.76
|17.35
|+2.36%
|15.52
|+14.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|977.65
|953.63
|+2.52%
|904.66
|+8.07%
|Operating Income
|56.29
|65.89
|-14.57%
|36.44
|+54.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.81
|67.47
|-12.84%
|36.05
|+63.13%
|Net Income
|43.05
|48.63
|-11.47%
|26.9
|+60.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.64
|5.24
|-11.45%
|2.9
|+60%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹43.05Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1033.94Cr