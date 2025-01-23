Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 60.04% YOY, profit at ₹43.05 crore and revenue at ₹1033.94 crore

Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.87% YoY & profit increased by 60.04% YoY, profit at 43.05 crore and revenue at 1033.94 crore

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025:Heritage Foods declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in their financial performance. The topline increased by 9.87% year-on-year, with a profit surge of 60.04% year-on-year, bringing the profit to 43.05 crore and revenue to 1033.94 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.41%, while profits experienced a decline of 11.47%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.15% quarter-on-quarter, marking a substantial increase of 19.05% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Heritage Foods Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter fell by 14.57% quarter-on-quarter but saw a remarkable increase of 54.47% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.64 for Q3, reflecting a 60% increase year-on-year.

Heritage Foods has delivered a 4.45% return in the past week, while experiencing a -25.44% return over the last six months and a -7.01% return year-to-date.

Currently, the Heritage Foods has a market capitalization of 4181.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 727.35 and a low of 296.4.

Advertisement

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Buy rating while another has issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1033.941019.52+1.41%941.1+9.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.0578.15+1.15%66.4+19.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.7617.35+2.36%15.52+14.43%
Total Operating Expense977.65953.63+2.52%904.66+8.07%
Operating Income56.2965.89-14.57%36.44+54.47%
Net Income Before Taxes58.8167.47-12.84%36.05+63.13%
Net Income43.0548.63-11.47%26.9+60.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.645.24-11.45%2.9+60%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHeritage Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 60.04% YOY, profit at ₹43.05 crore and revenue at ₹1033.94 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹43.05Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1033.94Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts