Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 60.04% YOY, profit at ₹43.05 crore and revenue at ₹1033.94 crore

Heritage Foods Q3 Results 2025:Heritage Foods declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in their financial performance. The topline increased by 9.87% year-on-year, with a profit surge of 60.04% year-on-year, bringing the profit to ₹43.05 crore and revenue to ₹1033.94 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.41%, while profits experienced a decline of 11.47%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.15% quarter-on-quarter, marking a substantial increase of 19.05% year-on-year.

The operating income for the quarter fell by 14.57% quarter-on-quarter but saw a remarkable increase of 54.47% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹4.64 for Q3, reflecting a 60% increase year-on-year.

Heritage Foods has delivered a 4.45% return in the past week, while experiencing a -25.44% return over the last six months and a -7.01% return year-to-date.

Currently, the Heritage Foods has a market capitalization of ₹4181.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹727.35 and a low of ₹296.4.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Buy rating while another has issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

Heritage Foods Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1033.94 1019.52 +1.41% 941.1 +9.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.05 78.15 +1.15% 66.4 +19.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.76 17.35 +2.36% 15.52 +14.43% Total Operating Expense 977.65 953.63 +2.52% 904.66 +8.07% Operating Income 56.29 65.89 -14.57% 36.44 +54.47% Net Income Before Taxes 58.81 67.47 -12.84% 36.05 +63.13% Net Income 43.05 48.63 -11.47% 26.9 +60.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.64 5.24 -11.45% 2.9 +60%

