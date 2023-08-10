Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hero Moto Corp Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% at 825 YoY

Hero Moto Corp Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% at 825 YoY

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • In the corresponding period of the previous year, Hero Moto Corp had reported 624.5 crore in Q1FY23,

File: Hero Moto Corp. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Hero Moto Corp on 10 August released the financial results of the June quarter of FY24 and reported a profit of 32 percent at 825 crore in Q1 of FY24.

Hero Moto Corp on 10 August released the financial results of the June quarter of FY24 and reported a profit of 32 percent at 825 crore in Q1 of FY24.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, Hero Moto Corp had reported 624.5 crore in Q1FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, Hero Moto Corp had reported 624.5 crore in Q1FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Our underlying margins in ICE business has returned to pre‐covid levels, providing us the necessary fuel for growth as we move forward. The singular focus as we move ahead will be growth and market share. We have begun strengthening our presence in premium segment and pre‐booking number for Harley Davidson X440 is a good start. We will see more launches of new models in this segment over next few quarters, as we intend to win big in premium segment. Our EV presence is getting scaled up and we are on track to cover 100 cities by December this year"

“The key economic indicators are trending in positive direction, and a normal monsoon augurs well for demand, as we will soon enter the festive season. Reduced inflationary pressures moving forward, should result in more spending power in hands of consumers. Overall, we see a positive scenario on demand side, especially for second half of this year and onwards, he added."

On Thursday, Hero Moto Corp share price ended 0.75% lower at 3034.30 apiece on the BSE.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 07:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.