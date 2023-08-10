Hero Moto Corp Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% at 825 YoY

Hero Moto Corp Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% at ₹825 YoY1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- In the corresponding period of the previous year, Hero Moto Corp had reported ₹624.5 crore in Q1FY23,
Hero Moto Corp on 10 August released the financial results of the June quarter of FY24 and reported a profit of 32 percent at ₹825 crore in Q1 of FY24.
In the corresponding period of the previous year, Hero Moto Corp had reported ₹624.5 crore in Q1FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing.
Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Our underlying margins in ICE business has returned to pre‐covid levels, providing us the necessary fuel for growth as we move forward. The singular focus as we move ahead will be growth and market share. We have begun strengthening our presence in premium segment and pre‐booking number for Harley Davidson X440 is a good start. We will see more launches of new models in this segment over next few quarters, as we intend to win big in premium segment. Our EV presence is getting scaled up and we are on track to cover 100 cities by December this year"
“The key economic indicators are trending in positive direction, and a normal monsoon augurs well for demand, as we will soon enter the festive season. Reduced inflationary pressures moving forward, should result in more spending power in hands of consumers. Overall, we see a positive scenario on demand side, especially for second half of this year and onwards, he added."
On Thursday, Hero Moto Corp share price ended 0.75% lower at ₹3034.30 apiece on the BSE.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.