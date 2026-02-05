Hero MotoCorp posts highest-ever quarterly revenue as GST cuts spur demand
Summary
Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, on Thursday said its profit rose 15% year-on-year to ₹1,275 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26), while revenue climbed 21% to ₹12,784 crore.
New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp Ltd recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue during the October-December quarter, joining TVS Motor Company Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd in achieving this milestone, buoyed by the festive rush and goods and services tax (GST) cuts.
topics
