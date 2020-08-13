Covid-19 impact: Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit plunges 95% to 61.31 cr

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Tuesday reported a 95.12 % year on year decrease in standalone net profit to ₹61.31 crore, for the quarter ending June 30, as a result of a significant decline in retail sales, due to the adverse impact of the Covid -19 pandemic.

In the corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹1257.3 crore as a result of an exceptional gain of ₹737.3 crore.

Revenue from operations during the period decreased by 62.99% year on year to 2971.54 crore as a consequence of 57.29% decrease in vehicle sales during the period to 5.29 lakh units.

As the result of overall drop in expenses and taxes paid during the quarter, the company managed to beat the Bloomberg estimate for net profit estimated to be at ₹82 and net revenue pegged at ₹2755 crore.

At an operating level, the company’s operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹108 crore.

According to Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, the Covid-19 period has been an unprecedented challenge for the automotive industry, as indeed for several other sectors and economies around the world.

“Cash conservation efforts and rationalization of expenses, along with productivity enhancement measures, have helped us pass through the uncertain period as we now enter the phase of rapid recovery and return of demand. We are already seeing green shoots, and expect them to sustain and get stronger as we move towards the festive season. Our July month sales were more than 95% of pre-covid sales and we do see positive trend moving forward," added Gupta.

Vehicle manufacturers like Hero had to close their factories and showrooms from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company though in the meantime worked with its suppliers and dealers to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) that needed to be followed once manufacturing and retail operations started.

In April, the company couldn’t manufacture or sell vehicles due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Pawan Munjal led company reported a modest 3.9 % year-on-year decline in domestic wholesale to 514509 units in July, due to robust recovery in sales of entry level motorcycles in the rural markets after the easing of the lockdown measures. On a sequential basis though, the company continues to witness a sustained jump in dispatches from 4.5 lakh units in June and just 1.2 lakh units in May.

Investors though are optimistic that Hero, will benefit from a shift in demand towards entry and executive segment motorcycles due to the faster recovery in demand in the rural areas and increasing preference for personal mobility.

