Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit soars 498% to 365 cr

In April 2021, Hero MotoCorp proactively paused its operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The company resumed production at its manufacturing plants in India in a staggered manner from May 17, 2021.