Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 47.29% YOY

Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live: Hero Motocorp declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth across multiple financial metrics. The company's topline increased by 15.36% year-over-year, and profit soared by 47.29% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.18%, while profit increased by 11.86%.
In terms of expenses, Hero Motocorp reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.35% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 5.32% year-over-year. This careful management of expenses has contributed significantly to the company's bottom line.
The operating income also showed robust growth, up by 4.92% q-o-q and a remarkable 44.03% YoY. These figures indicate strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹52.21, marking an increase of 26.7% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability and effective earnings management.
In terms of stock performance, Hero Motocorp has delivered a 1.39% return in the last week, an 11.15% return over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 27.4%. This positive performance underscores investor confidence and market optimism around the company's future prospects.
Currently, Hero Motocorp boasts a market capitalization of ₹104899.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5894.55 and a low of ₹2874.51. These figures highlight the company's strong market presence and growth potential.
As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering Hero Motocorp, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.
The strong quarterly results and positive analyst sentiment suggest that Hero Motocorp is well-positioned for continued growth and profitability in the coming quarters.
Hero Motocorp Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10210.79
|9616.68
|+6.18%
|8851.01
|+15.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|627.92
|663.43
|-5.35%
|596.2
|+5.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|205.44
|196.61
|+4.49%
|179.74
|+14.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|8954.95
|8419.72
|+6.36%
|7979.11
|+12.23%
|Operating Income
|1255.84
|1196.96
|+4.92%
|871.9
|+44.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1407.66
|1292.08
|+8.95%
|981.94
|+43.35%
|Net Income
|1045.89
|935.01
|+11.86%
|710.1
|+47.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|52.21
|46.7
|+11.8%
|41.21
|+26.7%
