Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 47.29% YOY

Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live: Hero Motocorp declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth across multiple financial metrics. The company's topline increased by 15.36% year-over-year, and profit soared by 47.29% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.18%, while profit increased by 11.86%.

In terms of expenses, Hero Motocorp reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.35% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 5.32% year-over-year. This careful management of expenses has contributed significantly to the company's bottom line.

The operating income also showed robust growth, up by 4.92% q-o-q and a remarkable 44.03% YoY. These figures indicate strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹52.21, marking an increase of 26.7% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability and effective earnings management.

In terms of stock performance, Hero Motocorp has delivered a 1.39% return in the last week, an 11.15% return over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 27.4%. This positive performance underscores investor confidence and market optimism around the company's future prospects.

Currently, Hero Motocorp boasts a market capitalization of ₹104899.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5894.55 and a low of ₹2874.51. These figures highlight the company's strong market presence and growth potential.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering Hero Motocorp, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

The strong quarterly results and positive analyst sentiment suggest that Hero Motocorp is well-positioned for continued growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Hero Motocorp Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10210.79 9616.68 +6.18% 8851.01 +15.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 627.92 663.43 -5.35% 596.2 +5.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 205.44 196.61 +4.49% 179.74 +14.3% Total Operating Expense 8954.95 8419.72 +6.36% 7979.11 +12.23% Operating Income 1255.84 1196.96 +4.92% 871.9 +44.03% Net Income Before Taxes 1407.66 1292.08 +8.95% 981.94 +43.35% Net Income 1045.89 935.01 +11.86% 710.1 +47.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 52.21 46.7 +11.8% 41.21 +26.7%