Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 47.29% YOY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live: Hero Motocorp declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth across multiple financial metrics. The company's topline increased by 15.36% year-over-year, and profit soared by 47.29% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.18%, while profit increased by 11.86%.

In terms of expenses, Hero Motocorp reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.35% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 5.32% year-over-year. This careful management of expenses has contributed significantly to the company's bottom line.

The operating income also showed robust growth, up by 4.92% q-o-q and a remarkable 44.03% YoY. These figures indicate strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 52.21, marking an increase of 26.7% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability and effective earnings management.

In terms of stock performance, Hero Motocorp has delivered a 1.39% return in the last week, an 11.15% return over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 27.4%. This positive performance underscores investor confidence and market optimism around the company's future prospects.

Currently, Hero Motocorp boasts a market capitalization of 104899.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of 5894.55 and a low of 2874.51. These figures highlight the company's strong market presence and growth potential.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering Hero Motocorp, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

The strong quarterly results and positive analyst sentiment suggest that Hero Motocorp is well-positioned for continued growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Hero Motocorp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10210.799616.68+6.18%8851.01+15.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total627.92663.43-5.35%596.2+5.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization205.44196.61+4.49%179.74+14.3%
Total Operating Expense8954.958419.72+6.36%7979.11+12.23%
Operating Income1255.841196.96+4.92%871.9+44.03%
Net Income Before Taxes1407.661292.08+8.95%981.94+43.35%
Net Income1045.89935.01+11.86%710.1+47.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS52.2146.7+11.8%41.21+26.7%
FAQs
₹1045.89Cr
₹10210.79Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
