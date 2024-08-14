Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 47.29% YOY

Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live : Hero Motocorp Q1 Results Live: Hero Motocorp declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth across multiple financial metrics. The company's topline increased by 15.36% year-over-year, and profit soared by 47.29% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.18%, while profit increased by 11.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, Hero Motocorp reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.35% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 5.32% year-over-year. This careful management of expenses has contributed significantly to the company's bottom line.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income also showed robust growth, up by 4.92% q-o-q and a remarkable 44.03% YoY. These figures indicate strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹52.21, marking an increase of 26.7% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability and effective earnings management.

In terms of stock performance, Hero Motocorp has delivered a 1.39% return in the last week, an 11.15% return over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 27.4%. This positive performance underscores investor confidence and market optimism around the company's future prospects.

Currently, Hero Motocorp boasts a market capitalization of ₹104899.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5894.55 and a low of ₹2874.51. These figures highlight the company's strong market presence and growth potential.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering Hero Motocorp, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

The strong quarterly results and positive analyst sentiment suggest that Hero Motocorp is well-positioned for continued growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Hero Motocorp Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10210.79 9616.68 +6.18% 8851.01 +15.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 627.92 663.43 -5.35% 596.2 +5.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 205.44 196.61 +4.49% 179.74 +14.3% Total Operating Expense 8954.95 8419.72 +6.36% 7979.11 +12.23% Operating Income 1255.84 1196.96 +4.92% 871.9 +44.03% Net Income Before Taxes 1407.66 1292.08 +8.95% 981.94 +43.35% Net Income 1045.89 935.01 +11.86% 710.1 +47.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 52.21 46.7 +11.8% 41.21 +26.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1045.89Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹10210.79Cr

