Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 5.7% YOY, profit at ₹1063.71 crore and revenue at ₹10482.93 crore

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 9.96% YoY & profit increased by 5.7% YoY, profit at 1063.71 crore and revenue at 10482.93 crore

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024:Hero Motocorp declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, 2024, reporting a year-over-year profit increase of 5.7%. The company's profit stood at 1063.71 crore, while revenue reached 10482.93 crore, marking a 9.96% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hero Motocorp saw a revenue growth of 2.67% and a profit increase of 1.7%. However, there was a noticeable rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which surged by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter and 13.39% year-on-year.

The company's operating income also showed positive trends, with a 5.9% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 13.44% rise year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 53.08, reflecting a 5.63% increase year-on-year.

Despite the positive financial results, Hero Motocorp's stock performance has been under pressure. The company has delivered a -4.4% return in the last week and a -10.45% return over the past six months. However, it has shown a year-to-date return of 11.82%. Currently, Hero Motocorp has a market capitalization of 92070.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 6246.25 and a low of 3161.06.

Market analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Hero Motocorp's stock. Out of 36 analysts covering the company, only 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, while 6 have given a Sell rating. There are 7 Hold ratings, 12 Buy ratings, and 9 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of November 15, 2024, leans towards a Buy.

Hero Motocorp Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10482.9310210.79+2.67%9533.07+9.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total672.94627.92+7.17%593.5+13.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization206.1205.44+0.32%187.09+10.16%
Total Operating Expense9152.948954.95+2.21%8360.61+9.48%
Operating Income1329.991255.84+5.9%1172.46+13.44%
Net Income Before Taxes1464.051407.66+4.01%1360.1+7.64%
Net Income1063.711045.89+1.7%1006.31+5.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS53.0852.21+1.67%50.25+5.63%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1063.71Cr
₹10482.93Cr
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 5.7% YOY, profit at ₹1063.71 crore and revenue at ₹10482.93 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.