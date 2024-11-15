Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 5.7% YOY, profit at ₹1063.71 crore and revenue at ₹10482.93 crore

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024:Hero Motocorp declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, 2024, reporting a year-over-year profit increase of 5.7%. The company's profit stood at ₹1063.71 crore, while revenue reached ₹10482.93 crore, marking a 9.96% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hero Motocorp saw a revenue growth of 2.67% and a profit increase of 1.7%. However, there was a noticeable rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which surged by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter and 13.39% year-on-year.

The company's operating income also showed positive trends, with a 5.9% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 13.44% rise year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹53.08, reflecting a 5.63% increase year-on-year.

Despite the positive financial results, Hero Motocorp's stock performance has been under pressure. The company has delivered a -4.4% return in the last week and a -10.45% return over the past six months. However, it has shown a year-to-date return of 11.82%. Currently, Hero Motocorp has a market capitalization of ₹92070.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6246.25 and a low of ₹3161.06.

Market analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Hero Motocorp's stock. Out of 36 analysts covering the company, only 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, while 6 have given a Sell rating. There are 7 Hold ratings, 12 Buy ratings, and 9 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of November 15, 2024, leans towards a Buy.

Hero Motocorp Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10482.93 10210.79 +2.67% 9533.07 +9.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 672.94 627.92 +7.17% 593.5 +13.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 206.1 205.44 +0.32% 187.09 +10.16% Total Operating Expense 9152.94 8954.95 +2.21% 8360.61 +9.48% Operating Income 1329.99 1255.84 +5.9% 1172.46 +13.44% Net Income Before Taxes 1464.05 1407.66 +4.01% 1360.1 +7.64% Net Income 1063.71 1045.89 +1.7% 1006.31 +5.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 53.08 52.21 +1.67% 50.25 +5.63%