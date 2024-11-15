Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 5.7% YOY, profit at ₹1063.71 crore and revenue at ₹10482.93 crore

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024:Hero Motocorp declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, 2024, reporting a year-over-year profit increase of 5.7%. The company's profit stood at ₹1063.71 crore, while revenue reached ₹10482.93 crore, marking a 9.96% rise compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Hero Motocorp saw a revenue growth of 2.67% and a profit increase of 1.7%. However, there was a noticeable rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which surged by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter and 13.39% year-on-year.
The company's operating income also showed positive trends, with a 5.9% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 13.44% rise year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹53.08, reflecting a 5.63% increase year-on-year.
Despite the positive financial results, Hero Motocorp's stock performance has been under pressure. The company has delivered a -4.4% return in the last week and a -10.45% return over the past six months. However, it has shown a year-to-date return of 11.82%. Currently, Hero Motocorp has a market capitalization of ₹92070.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6246.25 and a low of ₹3161.06.
Market analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Hero Motocorp's stock. Out of 36 analysts covering the company, only 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, while 6 have given a Sell rating. There are 7 Hold ratings, 12 Buy ratings, and 9 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of November 15, 2024, leans towards a Buy.
Hero Motocorp Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10482.93
|10210.79
|+2.67%
|9533.07
|+9.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|672.94
|627.92
|+7.17%
|593.5
|+13.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|206.1
|205.44
|+0.32%
|187.09
|+10.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|9152.94
|8954.95
|+2.21%
|8360.61
|+9.48%
|Operating Income
|1329.99
|1255.84
|+5.9%
|1172.46
|+13.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1464.05
|1407.66
|+4.01%
|1360.1
|+7.64%
|Net Income
|1063.71
|1045.89
|+1.7%
|1006.31
|+5.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|53.08
|52.21
|+1.67%
|50.25
|+5.63%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess