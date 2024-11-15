Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 5.7% YOY, profit at 1063.71 crore and revenue at 10482.93 crore

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 5.7% YOY, profit at ₹1063.71 crore and revenue at ₹10482.93 crore

Livemint

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 9.96% YoY & profit increased by 5.7% YoY, profit at 1063.71 crore and revenue at 10482.93 crore

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Hero Motocorp Q2 Results 2024:Hero Motocorp declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, 2024, reporting a year-over-year profit increase of 5.7%. The company's profit stood at 1063.71 crore, while revenue reached 10482.93 crore, marking a 9.96% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hero Motocorp saw a revenue growth of 2.67% and a profit increase of 1.7%. However, there was a noticeable rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which surged by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter and 13.39% year-on-year.

The company's operating income also showed positive trends, with a 5.9% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 13.44% rise year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 53.08, reflecting a 5.63% increase year-on-year.

Despite the positive financial results, Hero Motocorp's stock performance has been under pressure. The company has delivered a -4.4% return in the last week and a -10.45% return over the past six months. However, it has shown a year-to-date return of 11.82%. Currently, Hero Motocorp has a market capitalization of 92070.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 6246.25 and a low of 3161.06.

Market analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Hero Motocorp's stock. Out of 36 analysts covering the company, only 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, while 6 have given a Sell rating. There are 7 Hold ratings, 12 Buy ratings, and 9 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of November 15, 2024, leans towards a Buy.

Hero Motocorp Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10482.9310210.79+2.67%9533.07+9.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total672.94627.92+7.17%593.5+13.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization206.1205.44+0.32%187.09+10.16%
Total Operating Expense9152.948954.95+2.21%8360.61+9.48%
Operating Income1329.991255.84+5.9%1172.46+13.44%
Net Income Before Taxes1464.051407.66+4.01%1360.1+7.64%
Net Income1063.711045.89+1.7%1006.31+5.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS53.0852.21+1.67%50.25+5.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1063.71Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹10482.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

