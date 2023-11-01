Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to jump 35% to ₹967 crore; revenue seen up 2% YoY
Hero MotoCorp’s total volumes during the July-September quarter of FY24 decreased 0.8% to 14,16,526 units from 14,28,168 units in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The drop in volumes was offset by average selling price (ASP) growth of around 3% YoY.
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023 today. The company is expected to see double digit growth in net profit, while revenue is seen rising moderately.
