Despite increase in overall cost during the quarter, Hero MotoCorp's operating profit or EBITDA grew by 36.1% to ₹1414 crore and margins stood at 14.5%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Thursday reported a 23.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1,084 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, as sales of its motorcycles and scooters improved on a low base of the year period and rise in demand for entry-level motorcycles in the rural and semi-urban markets. The net profit also increased on a sequential basis from ₹953.4 crore in the September quarter.

Hero’s net sales for the quarter improved by the 39.7% to ₹9776 crore as a result of 19.7% increase in sales of motorcycles and scooters to 18.45 lakh units. On a month-on-month basis, revenue improved marginally from ₹9367.34 crore in the September quarter.

As a result of the lower base and improvement in two-wheeler sales post lockdown, Hero's net profit beat the Bloomberg's net profit estimate of ₹900 crore and revenues also managed to cross the estimate of ₹9509.8 crore.

Despite increase in overall cost during the quarter, the company’s operating profit or EBITDA grew by 36.1% to ₹1414 crore and margins stood at 14.5%. During the quarter, Hero’s raw material cost jumped by 46.8%, while employee and other expenses also increased by 9.9% and 15.2%, respectively.

After the unlocking of the economy since May, Hero witnessed substantial jump in sales of its entry level motorcycles in the rural and semi urban areas as result of faster recovery in rural areas and increased preference for personal mobility to avoid the covid-19 infection. Hero manufactured a record 8 lakh motorcycles and scooters in October expecting robust recovery in vehicle sales during the Diwali and Dhanteras festival.

Post Diwali, though the company reduced production sharply as retail sales did not pick up on expected lines. During the quarter Hero signed a distribution and licensing agreement with American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson, to sell and service its premium motorcycles in India. Both companies will also jointly develop products for India and emerging markets.