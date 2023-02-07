Hero Motocorp Q3 profit rises 4% YoY; co declares interim dividend of 3,250%
- Accordingly, the Board has fixed 17 February, 2023 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend
Two-Wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday posted a net profit of ₹711 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), as compared to ₹686 crore during the same quarter last year. This is about a 3.6 per cent increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis.
