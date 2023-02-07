Home / Companies / Company Results /  Hero Motocorp Q3 profit rises 4% YoY; co declares interim dividend of 3,250%
Two-Wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday posted a net profit of 711 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), as compared to 686 crore during the same quarter last year. This is about a 3.6 per cent increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter came in at 8,031 crore as against 7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, recording an increase in revenue of 1.8 per cent.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 3,250% i.e. 65 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

Accordingly, the Board has fixed 17 February, 2023 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed by March 9, 2023.

Total expenses stood at 7,273.74 crore in the quarter under review, which is a jump of % over 7,094 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at 924 crore.

On BSE, Hero MotoCorp shares closed 1.32% lower at 2,658.85 apiece on Tuesday. The company's market cap is around 52,915 crore.

