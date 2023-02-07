Hero Motocorp Q3 profit rises 4% YoY; co declares interim dividend of 3,250%

Two-Wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday posted a net profit of ₹711 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), as compared to ₹686 crore during the same quarter last year. This is about a 3.6 per cent increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis.
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter came in at ₹8,031 crore as against ₹7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, recording an increase in revenue of 1.8 per cent.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of 3,250% i.e. ₹65 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.
Accordingly, the Board has fixed 17 February, 2023 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed by March 9, 2023.
Total expenses stood at ₹7,273.74 crore in the quarter under review, which is a jump of % over ₹7,094 crore registered in the same quarter last year.
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹924 crore.
On BSE, Hero MotoCorp shares closed 1.32% lower at ₹2,658.85 apiece on Tuesday. The company's market cap is around ₹52,915 crore.
